Effective Seizure Management Elevates Demand for Phenobarbital; Global Market Set to Expand with Steady 5% CAGR

News provided by

Research and Markets

05 Sep, 2023, 13:45 ET

DUBLIN, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Phenobarbital Market, By Indication, By Dosage Form, By Distribution Channel, and By Geography- Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global phenobarbital market is set to achieve significant growth, projected to reach a substantial valuation of $2.23 billion by 2030 from $1.58 billion in 2023, reflecting a steady Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5%.

Effective Seizure Management with Phenobarbital

Phenobarbital stands as a vital medicine utilized for treating and preventing seizures. This medication exerts its therapeutic effect by regulating abnormal electrical activity within the brain that triggers seizures. Belonging to the anticonvulsants and sedatives class of medications, phenobarbital is also occasionally prescribed to induce relaxation or sleep in cases of anxiety or nervousness. Notably, this medication is only available with a valid doctor's prescription.

However, extended usage of phenobarbital may entail certain risks, including potential side effects such as altered nutrient absorption, lowered blood levels of essential electrolytes, and thyroid hormone imbalances.

Market Dynamics

Phenobarbital boasts a proven track record of effectively managing epilepsy and seizure disorders, positioning it as a frontline treatment option, particularly in regions with limited healthcare resources. The drug's capacity to efficiently halt seizures bolsters its demand and utilization within the market.

Nonetheless, the phenobarbital market faces challenges from substitute antiepileptic medications boasting improved safety profiles and fewer adverse effects. The advent of novel drugs with distinct mechanisms of action and targeted indications has expanded the range of alternatives for treating epilepsy and seizure disorders. This broadened selection empowers healthcare practitioners to opt for newer medications when minimizing adverse effects or drug interactions becomes a priority.

Key Insights:

  • Reveals potential revenue prospects across diverse segments and outlines compelling investment opportunities.
  • Provides key insights into market drivers, restraints, opportunities, trends, and competitive strategies.
  • Profiles key players in the global phenobarbital market, offering insights into company highlights, product portfolios, financial performance, and strategies.

Featured Companies:

  • Sanofi
  • Pfizer Inc.
  • Novartis AG
  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
  • Mylan N.V.
  • Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
  • Hikma Pharmaceuticals
  • Zydus Cadila
  • Lannett Company, Inc.
  • Strides Pharma Science Limited
  • Cipla Ltd.
  • Lupin Limited
  • Aurobindo Pharma Limited
  • Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
  • Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

Informed Decision-Making:

  • Empowers marketers and management to make informed decisions regarding product launches, upgrades, market expansion, and marketing strategies.
  • Addresses the needs of stakeholders in the industry, including investors, suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts.
  • Equips stakeholders with strategic matrices for insightful decision-making in analyzing the global phenobarbital market.

Detailed Segmentation:

Indication:

  • Epilepsy
  • Neonatal Seizures

Dosage Form:

  • Tablets
  • Injectable Formulations

Distribution Channel:

  • Hospital Pharmacies
  • Retail Pharmacies
  • Online Pharmacies

Regions:

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r55pgb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Growing Demand for Vegan and Health-Conscious Bakery Products Drives Global Bake Stable Pastry Fillings Market; Projected CAGR of 6.4%

Market Leaders Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG, and Pfizer Drive Expansion in Global Musculoskeletal Disorders Drugs Market to 2029

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.