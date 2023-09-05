Effective Seizure Management Elevates Demand for Phenobarbital; Global Market Set to Expand with Steady 5% CAGR

DUBLIN, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Phenobarbital Market, By Indication, By Dosage Form, By Distribution Channel, and By Geography- Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global phenobarbital market is set to achieve significant growth, projected to reach a substantial valuation of $2.23 billion by 2030 from $1.58 billion in 2023, reflecting a steady Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5%.

Effective Seizure Management with Phenobarbital

Phenobarbital stands as a vital medicine utilized for treating and preventing seizures. This medication exerts its therapeutic effect by regulating abnormal electrical activity within the brain that triggers seizures. Belonging to the anticonvulsants and sedatives class of medications, phenobarbital is also occasionally prescribed to induce relaxation or sleep in cases of anxiety or nervousness. Notably, this medication is only available with a valid doctor's prescription.

However, extended usage of phenobarbital may entail certain risks, including potential side effects such as altered nutrient absorption, lowered blood levels of essential electrolytes, and thyroid hormone imbalances.

Market Dynamics

Phenobarbital boasts a proven track record of effectively managing epilepsy and seizure disorders, positioning it as a frontline treatment option, particularly in regions with limited healthcare resources. The drug's capacity to efficiently halt seizures bolsters its demand and utilization within the market.

Nonetheless, the phenobarbital market faces challenges from substitute antiepileptic medications boasting improved safety profiles and fewer adverse effects. The advent of novel drugs with distinct mechanisms of action and targeted indications has expanded the range of alternatives for treating epilepsy and seizure disorders. This broadened selection empowers healthcare practitioners to opt for newer medications when minimizing adverse effects or drug interactions becomes a priority.

Key Insights:

Reveals potential revenue prospects across diverse segments and outlines compelling investment opportunities.

Provides key insights into market drivers, restraints, opportunities, trends, and competitive strategies.

Profiles key players in the global phenobarbital market, offering insights into company highlights, product portfolios, financial performance, and strategies.

Featured Companies:

Sanofi

Pfizer Inc.

Novartis AG

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Mylan N.V.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Zydus Cadila

Lannett Company, Inc.

Strides Pharma Science Limited

Cipla Ltd.

Lupin Limited

Aurobindo Pharma Limited

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

Informed Decision-Making:

Empowers marketers and management to make informed decisions regarding product launches, upgrades, market expansion, and marketing strategies.

Addresses the needs of stakeholders in the industry, including investors, suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts.

Equips stakeholders with strategic matrices for insightful decision-making in analyzing the global phenobarbital market.

Detailed Segmentation:

Indication:

Epilepsy

Neonatal Seizures

Dosage Form:

Tablets

Injectable Formulations

Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Regions:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

