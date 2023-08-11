Effective Way to Change iPhone Location with iToolab AnyGo for iOS App

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iToolab has launched a location changer app that is designed for iOS users. iToolab AnyGo for iOS V1.0.0 helps users to change iOS GPS location without jailbreak, which is important to keep your privacy from being tracked. This is more convenient than the desktop version!

"Social software nowadays basically requires access to your location, which poses a great threat to our privacy and security. Changing your location is necessary to better protect your address or real-time location. It is for this reason that we decided to release this iOS location changer app," says an iToolab spokesperson. Let's see how this amazing app to help you change iPhone location!

How Does iToolab AnyGo for iOS Change GPS Location?

  1. Download and Install iToolab AnyGo for iOS.

  2. Register the app and enter the virtual coordinates in the search box.

  3. Hit the Teleport button to complete the location change.

All Features of iToolab AnyGo for iOS

One-Click Change GPS location on iOS device

This iPhone location changer app doesn't require jailbreak iOS to virtual GPS location, you can easily fake your GPS location in seconds without any trouble.

Simulate GPS Movements

Two-spot mode helps users to simulate GPS movements just like you are walking outside. No one will know your current location. You can also customize the walking speed at any time.

Display Cooldown Timer on the Map

This is a specific feature for Pokemon GO players. This can be effective in avoiding some of the threats after a change in positioning.

Visit the official product page here:

https://itoolab.com/iphone-location-changer-app/

Supported Games and Apps by iToolab AnyGo for iOS

Social Apps: Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, X (Twitter), WhatsApp, etc.

Dating Apps: Tinder, Grinder, Bumble, Hinge, Hily, Yik Yak, etc.

Games: Pokemon GO, Ingress Prime, Jurassic World Alive, etc.

Family Tracking: Life360, Find My, etc.

Navigation: Google Map, Apple Map, Gaode Map, etc.

Price

$19.99 for 3-month

$59.99 for a year

Get more information: https://itoolab.com/buy/anygo-for-ios

About iToolab

iToolab is a Hong Kong-based leading iOS and Android solution provider with a vision to help smartphone users solve various technical issues. Over the years, the company has helped millions of users fix iOS issues and regain access to their iPhones and iPads. Currently, iToolab provides its services in more than 130 countries and has an extensive user base. The creative approach of the developers is the main reason for the high success rate of all iToolab products.

For more details, please visit: 

Official Website:https://itoolab.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/itoolab

Twitter: https://twitter.com/IToolab

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@iToolab

