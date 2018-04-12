Effectiveness of DNAtrix Oncolytic Virus DNX-2440 Armed with OX40L to be Presented at the 2018 Annual Meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research

In mouse models of triple negative breast cancer, the OX40L-expressing oncolytic virus reversed the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment, leading to increased survival and delayed tumor metastases. Effects observed within the tumor included increased cytotoxic T-cell infiltration and a reduction of regulatory T-cells and myeloid-derived suppressor cells.

The results build on extensive research demonstrating that arming DNAtrix viruses with T-cell agonists trigger antitumor immune responses and immune memory in variety of cancers. Upcoming clinical studies with the OX40L-expressing virus, DNX-2440, will test the ability of this potent virus to elicit antitumor effects in patients. DNX-2401, the backbone for the OX40L-expressing virus, has been tested in over 150 patients and is currently in Phase 2 testing for recurrent glioblastoma with Merck's checkpoint inhibitor, pembrolizumab.

"Dr. Fueyo continues to extend the usefulness of this important oncolytic virus platform," said Frank Tufaro, PhD, CEO of DNAtrix. "We expect these armed viruses to trigger effective antitumor immunity in tumors that are otherwise resistant to other immunotherapies."

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Partial reversion of the tumor immunosuppressed environment by oncolytic adenoviruses armed with positive stimulators of the immune synapsis in breast cancer

Abstract Number: 4053 / 11

Presenter: Francisco W. Puerta Martinez

Date: Tuesday, April 17, 2018

To access the recently published paper on DNX-2440, visit the Cancer Research website http://cancerres.aacrjournals.org/content/77/14/3894.long.

For more information about ongoing DNAtrix clinical studies, visit the ClinicalTrials.gov website: NCT02798406 (DNX-2401 + pembrolizumab for recurrent glioblastoma) and NCT03178032 (DNX-2401 for newly diagnosed pediatric diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma).

About DNAtrix Armed Viruses

DNAtrix is developing oncolytic viruses that feature the backbone of DNX-2401 and express immune modulatory molecules following infection of tumor cells. The first armed virus candidates, expressing members of the TNF receptor superfamily that enhance T-cell activity, have shown remarkable efficacy in animal models of cancer, including breast, melanoma, brain and lung. The lead armed virus, DNX-2440, expresses OX40 ligand and will soon enter the clinic for evaluation in a variety of solid tumors.

About DNAtrix

DNAtrix is a privately held, clinical stage, biopharmaceutical company developing oncolytic virus immunotherapies for cancer. DNAtrix's lead product, DNX-2401, is a conditionally replicative oncolytic adenovirus being evaluated in clinical trials for recurrent glioblastoma, a brain cancer for which there is neither a cure nor adequate treatment. The company is backed by Morningside Ventures and Mercury Fund and has been awarded a grant from the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT). For more information, please visit the company website at http://www.DNAtrix.com.

