Effectiveness of Violet Defense UV Technology Unchanged After CDC Revises COVID-19 Guidance

ORLANDO, Fla., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- An April update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) significantly changes the agency's guidance on how they believe the COVID-19 virus is transmitted. But UV light disinfection products, like the patented technology from Violet Defense, still effectively address its key pathogen transmission pathways.

SARS-CoV-2, the virus behind COVID-19, most often spreads through droplets found in the air, where traditional chemical cleaning products are ineffective at killing germs, although, the CDC still recommends frequent disinfection of high-touch surfaces in areas with high risk of transmission of COVID-19 or low levels of mask-wearing. Given this guidance, finding solutions that can easily address both air and surface disinfection is prudent.

Violet Defense, makers of commercial UV disinfection products, offers the only known Pulsed Xenon disinfection solution that can be installed for fully automatic disinfection. It provides reliable and continuous disinfection of any area, covering both the air and surfaces in 30-minute cycles. The technology is proven through third-party lab testing to effectively kill up to 99.9% of SARS-CoV-2, MRSA, Norovirus, E.coli, and Salmonella. Violet Defense also now offers a series of continuous UV air disinfection products from PURO Air aimed at HVAC systems, in-duct and in-room air disinfection even in occupied spaces.

"UV disinfection technology is an effective and affordable method to kill dangerous germs that are found both in the air and on surfaces and should be considered as part of a multi-layered disinfection strategy," said Terrance Berland, Chief Executive Officer of Violet Defense. "Even after we move past the threat of COVID-19, germ-killing technology will be vital to protect busy public places such as schools, fire and police departments, museums, and other large venues where people regularly congregate. Moving forward, we fully expect that UV technology will be a particularly valuable investment to provide our world's critical infrastructure with protection against the next outbreak or even our annual flu season," Berland said.

