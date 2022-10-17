Effects of menopause are devastating for both women and employers according to new research from Lisa Health

The company's groundbreaking Midday™ app and Work-Life Balance Program seeks to help women and employers find solutions and support for menopause and healthy aging.

OAKLAND, Calif., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Newly published research sheds fresh light on menopause and its devastating impact on women and employers alike. According to a white paper published by Lisa Health, a digital health company creating advanced technology solutions for menopause and healthy aging, over 60% of women believe that menopause symptoms significantly impacts their work performance leading some to abandon their careers.

Menopause-age women account for over 25% of the U.S. workforce, generating significant economic impact. The annual cost of menopause to employers has been estimated to be several billion dollars in increased healthcare costs and lost productivity. The white paper, which can be downloaded at midday.health, offers new insights into the stigma of menopause in the west, how menopause can negatively affect a woman's worklife, the cost of menopause for employers, and what employers can do to support women with menopause symptoms. The new research is based on a web survey of 4,095 women conducted by Lisa Health.

This new research reflects a growing demand from employees for menopause support. In a separate study, 72% of women said their workplace needed to improve the level of support available for individuals experiencing symptoms of menopause. Because women are often reluctant to bring up the subject to supervisors or push for more and better support and solutions, employers need to be proactive but respectful as they explore how best to do more for their female workforce.

In addition to this white paper, Lisa Health's newly launched Midday app is bringing the menopause conversation to the forefront for a generation of women and empowering them to thrive in midlife and beyond.

About Lisa Health

Lisa Health creates advanced technology solutions for menopause and healthy aging. The company's Midday app is the first to use AI and sensor technology to illuminate the menopause life stage and support women with an end-to-end platform for personalized evidence-based and science-backed insights and therapeutics, including access to menopause specialists at Mayo Clinic. Midday sees the bright future of women's health and is paving the way for that future now. More information at https://midday.health.

