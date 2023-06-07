Effectual Achieves SOC 2 Type 1 and Type 2 Compliance, Demonstrating Commitment to Data Security and Privacy

Effectual Inc.

07 Jun, 2023, 14:08 ET

JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Effectual, an innovative cloud service provider, has achieved System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type 1 and Type 2 compliance following an independent audit process.

A SOC 2 examination is designed to ensure that a service provider securely manages its clients' data in a way that protects the provider's interests as well as its clients' privacy.

Achieving Type 1 and Type 2 compliance demonstrates Effectual's ongoing commitment to protecting client data by adhering to the trust principles set by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants for data security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. Both audits were performed by the licensed and accredited CPA firm Coalfire, which issued Effectual's compliance reports.

The Type 1 audit process validates compliance based on a snapshot in time. The Type 2 audit tests if a company upholds its security posture over a period of time, as well as the controls' design, ensuring sustained compliance rather than a momentary achievement. As such, Type 2 is considered the gold standard, ensuring that a company is managing data in a way that protects the organization as well as its customers.

This audit strategy adopted by Effectual demonstrates that security is embedded in the company's culture and that all its employees work together to maintain compliance daily.

"Achieving SOC 2 Type 1 and Type 2 compliance will give our customers even greater confidence in our ability to keep their data safe—and our ongoing commitment to maintaining the highest standards of security and privacy," said Darren Cook, Effectual's Chief Security Officer.

About Effectual

Effectual is a trusted managed and professional services company working with commercial enterprises and the public sector to enable digital transformation and full-stack IT modernization. As an AWS Premier Consulting Partner, Effectual's experienced and passionate team focuses on enabling positive business outcomes through the effective use of cloud technology.

