Effectual Acquires AWS Premier Consulting Partner JHC Technology with New Investment from Catalyst Investors and Lumerity Capital

HOBOKEN, N.J., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Effectual, an innovative, cloud-first managed and professional services company, has acquired leading public sector managed services company, JHC Technology. A new investment by Catalyst Investors and a follow-on investment from Lumerity Capital enabled the acquisition. Catalyst Investors and Lumerity Capital have reserved $50 million to support acquisitions and organic growth initiatives.

Bringing together some of the best and brightest from the former management team of Datapipe, Effectual has the experience, expertise, and ability to execute solutions for both commercial and public sector cloud workloads. Combining Effectual and JHC Technology creates a formidable option for companies seeking a skilled partner to advise and execute on their digital supply chain journey with proven methodologies and processes for modernizing IT workloads.

"JHC has earned a well-deserved reputation as a leader in enabling the public sector to modernize their IT infrastructure," said Robb Allen, CEO, Effectual. "We are excited to partner with them and leverage our combined knowledge and experience in optimizing cloud services to scale both our operating model and service delivery capacity."

Headquartered in National Harbor, Maryland, outside of Washington D.C., JHC Technology is an AWS Premier Consulting Partner holding the Government, Non-Profit, and DevOps competencies, as well as the GovCloud (US) Skills Partner status. Founded in 2010, JHC has supported Federal, State, and Local government through Prime contract vehicles including the GSA IT-70, CIO-SP3 SDVOSB, Navy SeaPort-NxG, Texas DIR, and the California Multiple Award Schedule. JHC is one of a select few AWS Premier Consulting Partners within the Authority to Operate on AWS Program that provides the efficiency, reliability, and expertise necessary to meet rigorous Assessment and Authorization (A&A) standards.

"Combining the JHC and Effectual teams provides us with the resources and capability to scale the success that we've built over the past ten years," said Craig Atkinson, CEO & Co-Founder, JHC Technology. "As pioneers in the creation of public cloud managed services, the Effectual team has made an impressive impact on the industry. We look forward to working side by side to deliver effective solutions to our customers in the commercial and public sectors."

"Robb Allen and his team have extensive experience securing and modernizing enterprise infrastructure for both commercial and public sector customers," said Todd Clapp, Partner, Catalyst Investors. "Their prior success at Datapipe provides the right tools and expertise to become a new leader in delivering public cloud services. We are excited to be part of Effectual's journey and will seek to make additional investments to accelerate and expand its capabilities."

"We have a longstanding relationship with Catalyst and are very pleased to collaborate with them again," said Matt Kim, Managing Partner, Lumerity Capital. "We share a common view and understanding of the opportunities within public cloud and the types of organizations that can successfully navigate this space. Bringing JHC together with Effectual enhances the combined organization's ability to deliver secure and comprehensive public cloud solutions that serve commercial, federal, state, and local government markets."

About Effectual

Effectual is an innovative, cloud-first managed and professional services company that works with commercial enterprises and the public sector to harness the power of data and the promise of IT modernization. A deeply experienced and passionate team of problem solvers apply proven methodologies to business challenges across Amazon Web Services and VMware Cloud on AWS. Effectual is backed by Catalyst Investors and Lumerity Capital, private equity firms focused on investments in cloud and data infrastructure. Effectual is a member of the Cloud Security Alliance, and the PCI Security Standards Council.

About JHC Technology

JHC Technology is a Public Sector leader in helping customers leverage innovative technology services, including Amazon Web Services. Since 2010, they have supported Federal, State, and Local government, through Prime contract vehicles such as GSA IT-70, CIO-SP3 SDVOSB, Navy SeaPort-NxG, Texas DIR, and the California Multiple Award Schedule. JHC Technology is an Amazon Partner Network (APN) Premier Consulting Partner holding the Government, Non-Profit, and DevOps competencies as well as the APN Managed Service Partner designation. The company delivers process/technology modernization, design and development services focused on disruptive technologies with core capabilities in cloud, virtualization, mobility, and collaboration. JHC Technology is a Service Disabled, Veteran-Owned Small Business headquartered outside of Washington, DC and is appraised at the CMMIDEV/3 and ISO 9001:2015 levels.

About Catalyst Investors

Catalyst Investors is a growth equity firm founded in 2000. Catalyst's mission is to earn superior returns by helping entrepreneurs build great companies. Catalyst employs a rigorous top-down research focus that seeks to identify investment opportunities in companies and industries that will exhibit strong revenue growth. The firm works in true partnership with talented management teams to build long-term value. Past and present Catalyst portfolio companies include SaaS-based businesses (Weave, Fusion Risk Management, Jobvite, MessageLabs, MINDBODY), Business Services (Datavail, Envoy, Reputation Institute), Food Tech (BrightFarms, ChowNow), Healthcare IT (Clinicient, PresenceLearning), and Internet Infrastructure (InSite Wireless Group, Latisys, Xplornet). For more information, visit www.catalyst.com.

About Lumerity Capital

Lumerity Capital is a private equity firm founded in 2014 focused on investments in cloud and data infrastructure. With extensive experience and deep relationships within the data infrastructure ecosystem, Lumerity is uniquely positioned to assist portfolio companies with execution of multi-pronged growth strategies. Lumerity's portfolio companies include Datavail Corporation, a leading managed services provider focused on database administration and enterprise applications, and 365 Data Centers, a provider of hybrid Infrastructure-as-a-Service with network-dense data centers located in the Eastern U.S. Lumerity's past investments include TriCore Solutions, a leading ERP managed services provider that was sold to Rackspace in 2017. Learn more at http://www.lumerity.com.

