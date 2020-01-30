Effectual Continues Rapid Expansion with Placement of Robert Doherty as Chief Financial Officer

HOBOKEN, N.J., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Effectual, an innovative, cloud-first managed and professional services company announced that Robert Doherty has joined the team as Chief Financial Officer. Doherty will be leading all aspects of Effectual's accounting and finance operations.

With over 30 years of experience in corporate finance, Doherty spent a large part of his career helping technology and telecommunications companies navigate their financial and strategic needs. His ambition and understanding of the tech sector earned him progressively senior positions at PaineWebber, Salomon Brothers, and Citigroup. Seeking more hands-on roles within the technology industry, he transitioned to leading finance teams at Metromedia Fiber Networks, FiberMedia, and vXchnge.

"Having worked in technology from both the corporate finance side and within technology companies, it is rare to come across an organization with Effectual's combination of heritage, reputation, and vision of becoming the market leader in IT modernization," said Robert Doherty, CFO, Effectual. "It is energizing to work with the Effectual team and scale the company organically and through acquisitions."

Doherty's financial modeling has played critical roles through multiple acquisitions and integration activities. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Pennsylvania and an MBA from New York University's Stern School of Business.

"Robert has a sharp understanding of the technology industry and the financial analysis associated with M&A and corporate strategy execution," said Robb Allen, CEO, Effectual. "His combined experience in corporate finance and leading finance teams within technology organizations provide us with the financial leadership required to meet our goals and execute our vision."

Effectual is an innovative, cloud-first managed and professional services company that works with commercial enterprises and the public sector to harness the power of data and the promise of IT modernization. A deeply experienced and passionate team of problem solvers apply proven methodologies to business challenges across Amazon Web Services and VMware Cloud on AWS. Effectual is backed by Catalyst Investors and Lumerity Capital, private equity firms focused on investments in cloud and data infrastructure. Effectual is a member of the Cloud Security Alliance, and the PCI Security Standards Council. Learn more at http://www.effectual.com.

