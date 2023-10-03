Effectual Earns HashiCorp Security Competency

Validating Their HashiCorp Expertise, Effectual now holds the HashiCorp Infrastructure and Security Competencies

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Effectual, a modern, cloud-first managed and professional services company has earned the HashiCorp Security Competency, adding a second HashiCorp competency to its growing list of achievements and qualifications. The security competency further validates their capabilities in delivering and integrating HashiCorp's suite of products within a diverse range of client initiatives, specifically highlighting Effectual's proficiency in delivering state-of-the-art zero trust security solutions that leverage HashiCorp Vault, Terraform, Consul, and Boundary.

"Effectual is a key focus partner for HashiCorp and continues to make large investments into our partnership. While already on a short list of partners with one Competency (Infrastructure), Effectual has once again made a huge leap by adding the Security Competency to their growing list of recognitions," - FJ Gould, Americas Partner Lead, HashiCorp.

HashiCorp's Partner Technical Competency Program for Systems Integrators (SIs) stands as a trailblazing initiative in the technology landscape. This innovative program validates their SI partners' technical mastery through rigorous auditing, with partners earning industry badges signifying their expertise in using HashiCorp's tools to drive positive business outcomes.

"Achieving the HashiCorp Security Competency underscores our commitment to solving complex customer challenges with proven modernization solutions," said Robb Allen, CEO, Effectual. "This competency recognizes Effectual's capabilities in implementing HashiCorp's product portfolio, particularly in the context of zero trust security."

Partners participating in the HashiCorp Competency Program are subject to comprehensive assessments against an exhaustive set of requirements that encompass technical certifications of staff and a demonstrated track record of success in deploying HashiCorp products. Effectual's achievement has been validated following HashiCorp's in-depth audit, affirming their expertise with the HashiCorp suite of tools and dedication to customer success.

This latest achievement is representative of Effectual's continued growth, innovation, mastery of HashiCorp's technologies, and unwavering dedication to customer success.

About Effectual:

Effectual is a trusted managed and professional services company working with commercial enterprises and the public sector to enable digital transformation and full-stack IT modernization. As an AWS Premier Consulting Partner, Effectual's experienced and passionate team focuses on enabling positive business outcomes through the effective use of cloud technology.

All product and company names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

