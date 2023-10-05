Effectual Named a Global Leader in Cloud Computing for Three Consecutive Years

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Business Intelligence Group announced that it has awarded Effectual Inc. a 2023 Stratus Award for Cloud Computing in their annual business award program. The organization sought to identify the companies, products, and people that are offering unique solutions that take advantage of cloud technologies.

"This recognition is a testament to the expertise of our team and our continued success in accelerating positive business outcomes for our customers," said Effectual CEO, Robb Allen.

Earning the Stratus Award for Cloud Computing in 2021, 2022, and once again in 2023, Effectual continues to drive innovation in the cloud and develop solutions to address complex enterprise modernization initiatives.

"Effectual is one of the leaders in the cloud, helping to develop the infrastructure we need to store and host the data and applications driving our society," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer of Business Intelligence Group. "We are so proud to recognize all of the winners in this year's award program."

Effectual is a trusted managed and professional services company working with commercial enterprises and the public sector to enable digital transformation and full-stack IT modernization. As an AWS Premier Consulting Partner, Effectual's experienced and passionate team focuses on enabling positive business outcomes through the effective use of cloud technology.

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry and business award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

