Effectual Names 451 Research Vice President, Al Sadowski, as Senior Vice President, Product Management

HOBOKEN, N.J., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Effectual, an innovative, cloud-first managed and professional services company, has announced the placement of Al Sadowski as Senior Vice President, Product Management. Coming from his role as research vice president at 451 Research, Sadowski will be leading Effectual's product management practice and formalizing their product development processes for IT modernization.

With over 25 years of product management, global market research, and software development experience, Al brings a wealth of knowledge and skills with a natural ability to abstract complex technical ideas for C-level executives and other constituents. Prior to joining Effectual, he was research vice president at 451 Research (recently acquired by S&P Global) where he advised hardware and software vendors, service providers, and investors about technology trends.

"Effectual's leadership team holds a strong reputation as pioneers in the development of managed cloud services from their days at Datapipe and they have a distinct ability to understand the success criteria of their customers, helping them realize the advantages of IT modernization," said Al Sadowski, SVP Product Management, Effectual. "Having worked with Effectual's leadership during my tenure at 451 Research, I see this as an exciting opportunity to be part of a team that will redefine the delivery of innovative managed services in the cloud era."

Prior to 451 Research, Al held management positions in software development, network operations, product development, and product management at AT&T, Global Crossing, and Level 3 Communications (now CenturyLink). He led global teams in the development of customer care applications, defined cloud strategies, and managed a colocation product portfolio. In addition, he launched multiple network-based managed services for the enterprise sector.

"We strongly believe that bringing in a skilled product strategist will further enable our success as we grow both organically and through acquisition," said Robb Allen, CEO Effectual. "As a long-respected analyst at 451 Research, Al's enthusiasm for our vision is validation of the opportunity we have in front of us as innovators in the cloud transformation space."

Sadowski is PMP-certified and possess an MS in Technology Management from Stevens Institute of Technology in Hoboken, NJ and a BS in Business Administration from Bryant University in Smithfield, RI.

About Effectual

Effectual is an innovative, cloud-first managed and professional services company that works with commercial enterprises and the public sector to harness the power of data and the promise of IT modernization. A deeply experienced and passionate team of problem solvers apply proven methodologies to business challenges across Amazon Web Services and VMware Cloud on AWS.

Effectual is backed by Lumerity Capital, a private equity firm focused on investments in cloud and data infrastructure. Learn more at http://www.effectual.com.

Effectual is a member of the Cloud Security Alliance, and the PCI Security Standards Council.

