Effectual Names Jeff Carson as Vice President of Public Sector Technology

An Amazon Web Services (AWS) APN Ambassador with over 13 years of technology and public sector expertise, Carson has built a successful career implementing solutions and consulting for Bureau of Prisons, USGS, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, FBI, Air Force, the U.S. Census Bureau and more. Prior to joining Effectual, he led a global technical team at AWS that was responsible for supporting revenue growth by 30%, reaching 100 million in 12 months. Carson also held the status of AWS certified public speaker.

"Given Effectual's reputation within AWS as a strong public sector partner and the company's recent contract award with Ginnie Mae, I am thrilled to have the opportunity to join the Effectual Public Sector team," said Carson. "Effectual's solutions architects are some of the most qualified technologists in the industry, and I am looking forward to working with them to develop new modernization services for our government customers."

A well-rounded leader, Carson is highly technical with a strong grasp of the requirements for conducting business in the public sector. He has extensive engineering and architecture experience as well as a customer-focused mindset rooted in performance-based service delivery. Carson holds seven AWS certifications, including AWS Solutions Architect Professional, AWS DevOps Professional, and the AWS Certified Security Specialty.

"Jeff's knowledge of AWS, the federal market, and the requirements of FedRAMP compliance equip him to address multiple layers of complexity and execute successful solutions for the public sector." said Robb Allen, CEO Effectual. "He is that rare combination of a great technologist who also has a deep understanding of the unique business challenges facing public sector organizations."

