Effectual Recognized with Amazon Web Services Global Public Sector Partner Award

JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Effectual announced today that it has received the 2021 Global Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) Public Sector Partner Award for Best Partner Transformation. The AWS Global Public Sector Partner Awards recognize leaders in the channel playing a key role helping customers drive innovation and build solutions using AWS Cloud technology.

For Effectual, strategic alignment with the AWS Partner Transformation Program (PTP) team allowed the company to identify new public sector opportunities for its modernization services, supporting Effectual's rapid growth. The process also elevated awareness of its expertise and experience as an AWS APN Premier Consulting Partner. Shortly after completing the PTP, Effectual was named co-prime for a $140M single award with Ginnie Mae.

"The Partner Transformation Program is a high value process that resulted in improved alignment of our service strategy and product portfolio with AWS," said Effectual CEO Robb Allen. "Working with AWS to refine our public sector initiatives provided the opportunity to enhance our capabilities as modernization engineers. We have already seen the benefits of strengthening our relationship as a Partner."

"Every year we are impressed by how our Partners continue to innovate using cloud technology, helping their customers raise the bar on mission success, and this year is no different," said Sandy Carter, Vice President, Worldwide Public Sector Partners and Programs, AWS. "The 2021 AWS Public Sector Partner award winners display a sincere commitment to impact the lives of our customers around the globe."

Effectual, along with the other award winners, will be recognized at a special online event hosted by theCUBE on June 30, 2021. To learn more about Effectual's Public Sector Services and its successful implementation for Ginnie Mae, register to attend The AWS Public Sector Partner Awards 2021 on theCUBE.

The APN is dedicated to helping Partners build, market, and sell their offerings so they can grow successful cloud businesses. The 2021 Global APN Public Sector Awards recognize the Partners who leaned into innovation and customer obsession to deliver amazing results. Winners were selected based on their demonstration of Amazon Leadership Principles, engagement and success with the APN, and delivery of innovative of solutions to public sector customers in a customer-obsessed way.

About Effectual

Effectual, an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Consulting Partner, is an innovative, cloud first managed and professional services company that works with commercial enterprises and the public sector to mitigate their risk and enable IT modernization. A deeply experienced and passionate team of problem solvers apply proven methodologies to business challenges across AWS and VMware Cloud on AWS. Effectual is backed by Catalyst Investors and Lumerity Capital, private equity firms focused on investments in cloud and data infrastructure. Effectual is a member of the Cloud Security Alliance, and the PCI Security Standards Council.

