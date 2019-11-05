Effectual Secures Funding to Advance Innovation in Managed Cloud Services

HOBOKEN, N.J., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Effectual, an innovative, cloud-first managed services and consultancy company, today announced they have closed on an investment from Lumerity Capital. The company has secured the funding to facilitate its next phase of growth and expand its reach to new markets.

Prioritizing security and compliance, Effectual provides professional and managed services for AWS and VMware Cloud on AWS. The company has brought together some of the best and brightest from the former Datapipe team. Their combination of experience and expertise brings a unique set of skills for a born in the cloud managed service provider – significant experience with legacy data center and hybrid environments combined with proven methodologies and processes for modernizing IT workloads.

"Having previously operated a global data center footprint in addition to providing managed services for public cloud, it is liberating to enter the market without the constraints of physical infrastructure," said Robb Allen, CEO, Effectual. "We understand the challenges that businesses face when modernizing their applications and empathize with the critical shift in culture required to be successful in the cloud."

Working alongside VMware, Effectual has developed a VMware Cloud on AWS practice to specifically address compliant workloads on the VMC platform.

"Enterprises no longer need to acquire hardware or data center space to run their VMware applications. They can transition into an OPEX cloud model optimized for VMware workloads," said Allen. "Our team is equipped with decades of collective experience running VMware and AWS solutions. We built this offering in partnership with VMware to deliver secure, high performance solutions on the VMC platform."

"Robb and his team have long held stellar reputations in the managed services space for being customer-centric and forward-thinking," said Matt Kim, Managing Partner, Lumerity Capital. "We view Effectual as a unique platform ready to scale organically and through acquisitions, led by a proven team that has largely worked together for the better part of the past twenty years. We are excited by the opportunity Effectual presents in a dynamic, high growth industry and look forward to helping this team become a leader in the market."

About Effectual

Harnessing the power of your data and the promise of digital transformation can seem like an overwhelming challenge. Let us be your trusted guide. We are a team of deeply experienced professionals who are passionate about solving business challenges and enabling digital transformation, innovation, and agility. We'll listen and understand your business objectives, then apply our experience, expertise, proven methodologies, and processes to ensure a successful outcome. We engage with you as creative, enthusiastic, effective, and CAN DO problem solvers. Learn more at http://www.effectual.com.

Effectual is a member of the Cloud Security Alliance, and a Participating Organization in the PCI Security Standards Council.

About Lumerity Capital

Lumerity Capital is a private equity firm founded in 2014 focused on investments in cloud and data infrastructure. With extensive experience and deep relationships within the data infrastructure ecosystem, Lumerity is uniquely positioned to assist portfolio companies with execution of multi-pronged growth strategies. Lumerity's portfolio companies include Datavail Corporation, a leading managed services provider focused on database administration and enterprise applications, and 365 Data Centers, a provider of hybrid Infrastructure-as-a-Service with network-dense data centers located in the Eastern U.S. Lumerity's past investments include TriCore Solutions, a leading ERP managed services provider that was sold to Rackspace in 2017. Learn more at http://www.lumerity.com.

