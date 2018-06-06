EFFEN® Vodka Inspires Consumers To Be Proudly 'Different by Design' With New Campaign

As part of the campaign's launch, EFFEN is proud to support Pride month and LGBTQ equality with the release of the brand's first, limited-edition Pride bottle throughout June. For every limited-edition Pride Bottle made, Beam Suntory donated $1 to Outfest, an organization that promotes LGBTQ Equality by creating, sharing and protecting LGBTQ stories on the screen. The EFFEN Pride bottle is available in more than 30 markets nationwide for a suggested retail price of $21.99/750mL.

"Different by Design aims to honor and support our consumers and what's important to them in today's world," said Stephanie Kang, Marketing Director for EFFEN Vodka. "A unique point of view and fearless, honest self-expression are some of the most powerful tools available to every person, and EFFEN is proud to champion those who embrace that spirit."

EFFEN Vodka is a super-premium vodka that continues to push boundaries. From its unique distillation and filtration processes, to its distinct bottle design and core values of acceptance and creativity, the brand creates a vodka that delivers superior quality, six versatile flavors and a modern design that is "Different by Design". The launch of the new campaign illustrates EFFEN's ongoing commitment to foster a more expressive and inclusive tomorrow.

"The LGBTQ community has always pushed the boundaries of convention. Outfest embraces that heritage and works to assure the stories that reflect our unique experience are seen and heard," said Christopher Racster, Executive Director for Outfest. "We are incredibly proud to partner with a company that also pushes boundaries and takes creativity, difference and self-expression to heart."

The "Different by Design" platform will inspire future flavor innovations and experiences in 2018 and beyond. It will also be reinforced through integrated marketing efforts, including print, social, digital and public relations support, in addition to collaborations with creative partners.

To learn more about EFFEN Vodka and "Different by Design," visit www.effenvodka.com or following EFFEN Vodka on Instagram or Twitter.

About EFFEN® Vodka

EFFEN® Vodka is a premium Vodka whose name means smooth, even and balanced in Dutch. It is made from 100 percent premium wheat, which results in a silky, smooth liquid. The stylish and functional rubber sleeve is carefully affixed to each bottle, further demonstrating EFFEN's commitment to providing a Super Premium Vodka with a modern design. The EFFEN line includes EFFEN® Vodka, EFFEN® Cucumber Vodka, EFFEN® Black Cherry Vodka, EFFEN® Blood Orange Vodka, EFFEN® Green Apple Vodka, and EFFEN® Raspberry Vodka. EFFEN is sold nationwide and is available in 50ml, 375ml, 750ml, 1L, and 1.75L bottles. For more information on EFFEN Vodka, please visit http://www.effenvodka.com.

About Beam Suntory Inc.

As the world's third largest premium spirits company, Beam Suntory is Crafting the Spirits Brands that Stir the World. Consumers from all corners of the globe call for the company's brands, including the iconic Jim Beam and Maker's Mark bourbon brands and Suntory whisky Kakubin, as well as world renowned premium brands including Knob Creek bourbon, Yamazaki, Hakushu and Hibiki Japanese whiskies, Teacher's, Laphroaig, and Bowmore Scotch whiskies, Canadian Club whisky, Courvoisier cognac, Hornitos and Sauza tequila, EFFEN and Pinnacle vodka, Sipsmith gin, and Midori liqueur.

Beam Suntory was created in 2014 by combining the world leader in bourbon and the pioneer in Japanese whisky to form a new company with a deep heritage, passion for quality, innovative spirit and commitment to Growing for Good. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Beam Suntory is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. For more information on Beam Suntory, its brands, and its commitment to social responsibility, please visit www.beamsuntory.com and www.drinksmart.com.

About Outfest

Celebrating its 36th anniversary, Outfest was founded by UCLA students in 1982 who were looking for positive images of themselves in media. Today Outfest is the world's leading organization that promotes equality by creating, sharing, and protecting LGBTQ stories on the screen. Outfest builds community by connecting diverse populations to discover, discuss, and celebrate stories of LGBTQ lives. Over the past three decades, Outfest has showcased thousands of films from around the world, educated and mentored hundreds of emerging filmmakers, and protected more than 37,000 LGBTQ films and videos. Outfest Los Angeles LGBTQ Film Festival is 11 days of world-class films, panels, and parties.

Drink responsibly.

EFFEN® Vodka, 100% neutral spirits distilled from wheat grain, 40% alc./vol. (80 proof) and Flavored Vodkas, distilled from grain, 37.5% alc./vol. (75 proof) ©2018 EFFEN Import Company, Chicago, IL.

All trademarks are property of their respective owners.

