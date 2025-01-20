Effervescent Tablet Market , 41% of Growth to Originate from North America, Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global effervescent tablet market size is estimated to grow by USD 4.80 billion from 2024 to 2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.36% during the forecast period.

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2023 Forecast period 2024-2028 Historic Data for 2018 - 2022 Segments Covered Distribution Channel (Hospital pharmacy, Retail pharmacy, and Online pharmacy), Type (Prescription and Over the counter), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)), End User (), and Application () Key Companies Covered Pfizer Inc., GSK plc, Novartis AG, Bayer AG, Perrigo Company plc, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, CHIESI SAS, Hermes Pharma, S. G. Biopharm Pvt. Ltd, Bliss GVS Pharma Limited, SCITECH, Alpex Solar, Vovantis Laboratories, Herbalife International of America, Inc., Swisse Wellness PTY LTD, Nuun, Natur Produkt Zdrovit Sp Z O O, Vitabiotics Ltd, and Amerilab Technologies Inc. Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Region Outlook

North America Europe Asia Rest of World

1. North America - North America is estimated to contribute 41%. To the growth of the global market. The Effervescent Tablet Market report forecasts market growth by revenue at global, regional & country levels from 2017 to 2027.

The effervescent tablet market in North America is experiencing significant growth due to increasing consumer preference for health-conscious products. Dietary supplements, probiotics, vitamins, and minerals are popular choices among consumers seeking to prevent lifestyle diseases. Factors such as new product launches, continuous innovations, rising disposable income, and a growing appeal for healthy lifestyles are driving market growth. Additionally, expanding retail spaces can boost sales. However, regulatory challenges due to the proliferation of counterfeit products, particularly through online sales channels, pose a hindrance to market expansion.

Segmentation Overview

Distribution Channel 1.1 Hospital pharmacy

1.2 Retail pharmacy

1.3 Online pharmacy Type 2.1 Prescription

2.2 Over the counter Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW) End User Application Country

US, Germany , UK, India , and Japan

1.1 Fastest growing segment:

The global effervescent tablet market is anticipated to experience significant growth due to the rising prevalence of diseases such as flu and gastrointestinal disorders. This trend is particularly noticeable in the hospital pharmacy segment, which is expected to expand at a rate during the forecast period. Large hospitals and clinics, equipped with advanced medical infrastructure, procure effervescent tablets in bulk to cater to the increasing number of patients. The availability of efficient treatment and in patient visits to hospitals and clinics due to symptoms like headache, nausea, vomiting, photophobia, and phonophobia will further fuel the demand for these tablets. Consequently, the hospital pharmacy segment's growth will propel the expansion of the global effervescent tablet market.

Research Analysis

The Effervescent Tablet Market is a segment of the dietary supplement industry, characterized by the use of effervescent tablets for overall health and wellness. The manufacturing process of effervescent tablets involves specialized equipment and precise ingredient control, leading to higher production costs compared to conventional tablets and capsules. The process includes granulation, mixing, tablet compression, and packing, which require significant investment in pharmaceutical-grade equipment, personnel, and quality control. Despite these market restraints, the demand for effervescent tablets continues to grow due to their unique advantages. These tablets offer faster dissolution and absorption, making them an attractive option for consumers seeking quick relief or enhanced nutrient bioavailability. Market opportunities exist for producers of effervescent tablets, particularly in the areas of vitamins and minerals, as well as for addressing health issues specific to various demographic groups. The "Pharmaceuticals" journal has reported on the growing trend towards solid dosage forms, such as effervescent tablets, due to their convenience and efficacy. However, additional processing steps, such as the effervescent reaction and tablet disintegration, add complexity to the manufacturing process and further increase production costs. Regulatory compliance is also a critical consideration, requiring ongoing investment in personnel and resources to ensure product safety and efficacy.

Market Overview

The Effervescent Tablet Market is a significant segment of the dietary supplement industry, known for its overall health benefits. These tablets, which dissolve in water to create a fizzy solution, offer various health advantages, including vitamins and minerals, functional components, herbal extracts, amino acids, antioxidants, and electrolytes. The manufacturing process involves specialized equipment and precise ingredient control, leading to higher production costs. The market faces restraints due to high production costs and additional packaging needs. The process includes granulation, mixing, tablet compression, and packing. Pharmaceutical raw ingredients and equipment, personnel, quality control, and regulatory compliance are essential factors. Market opportunities exist for producers catering to various demographic groups, such as children for growth and development, older persons for bone health and cognitive function, and adults for pain management, diuretics, and antacids. The market includes prescription medications, over-the-counter supplements, and dental products. The manufacturing process involves the dry method (wet granulation, dry condition, consistent distribution, homogeneous) and the wet method (coated tablets, stability, flavor, appearance). End-user segments include retail pharmacies, drug stores, e-commerce, hypermarkets, and supermarkets. Effervescent tablets offer unique healthcare solutions for various indications, population types, and end-users. They cater to prescription medications, daily used tablets, and major shareholders in the pharmaceutical industry. Market opportunities lie in producing a wide range of flavors, including fruity and citrusy, to cater to diverse taste preferences. Analgesics, such as acetaminophen and aspirin, are among the highest contributors to the market due to their immediate relief properties. Other applications include diuretics, pain management, and gastric disorders. The market also includes respiratory diseases, hypertension, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and healthcare experts, such as physicians, specialists, and pharmacies. In conclusion, the Effervescent Tablet Market presents significant opportunities for growth due to its diverse applications, health benefits, and unique manufacturing process. Producers must focus on quality control, regulatory compliance, and cost-effective production to cater to various end-users and demographic groups. The 'Pharmaceuticals' journal provides valuable insights into the latest trends, market analysis, and research in the field of solid dosage forms, including effervescent tablets.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Venodr Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

