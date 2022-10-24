Effervescent Tablet Market to record USD 4.55 Bn incremental growth; North America to occupy 31% market share -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Effervescent Tablet Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 4.55 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.12% during the forecast period. According to the report, the market will observe the highest incremental growth in North America. The growing health consciousness among consumers in the region is creating high demand for products such as supplements, probiotics, vitamins, and minerals. Also, the high prevalence of lifestyle associated diseases is increasing the growth of the effervescent market in North America. Explore growth opportunities in other regions and make informed business decisions. Buy Full Report Now

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Effervescent Tablet Market 2022-2026

Effervescent Tablet Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Type

Powder



Tablet



Granules



Others

The effervescent powder segment is expected to hold the largest market share in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the easy availability and cost-effectiveness of effervescent powder compared to other forms. In addition, the development of water-soluble effervescent powder is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the segment.

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

North America will lead the market growth, occupying 31% of the global market share. Factors such as the rising number of product launches and continuous product innovations, the increasing disposable income of consumers, and the growing appeal of leading healthy lifestyles are creating significant demand in the regional market. In addition, the rise in the demand for dietary and nutritional food products among millennials will further accelerate the growth of the effervescent market in North America during the forecast period.

Effervescent Tablet Market 2022-2026: Drivers, Trends, and Challenges

The growth of the global effervescent tablet market will be driven by factors such as the increasing adoption of effervescent tablets among the aging population, the advantages of effervescent tablets, and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. In addition, the availability of effervescent supplements for youth and children is expected to emerge as one of the major trends in the market. However, the growth potential in the market is expected to reduce due to the high sodium content in effervescent tablets. The report also covers the following areas:

Effervescent Tablet Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the effervescent tablet market include ALPEX PHARMA SA, Amerilab Technologies Inc, Bayer AG, Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd., Bristol Myers Squibb Co., CHIESI Farmaceutici SpA, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Herbalife International of America Inc, HERMES PHARMA GmbH, Natur Produkt Zdrovit Sp Z O O, Nestle SA, Novartis AG, Perrigo Co. Plc, Pfizer Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, S. G. Biopharm Pvt. Ltd, SCITECH, Swisse Wellness Pty Ltd., Vitabiotics Ltd., and Vovantis Laboratories.

Effervescent Tablet Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist effervescent tablet market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the effervescent tablet market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the effervescent tablet market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of effervescent tablet market vendors

Global Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market 2022-2026: Technavio segments the global prenatal vitamin supplements market by distribution channel (conventional retail channels and direct selling and e-retailing) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The market growth will be significant in the conventional retail channels segment. North America to have 50% global market share. View Report Snapshot Here

Global Vitamin B3 Market 2022-2026: The global vitamin B3 market is segmented by type (food grade and pharmaceutical grade) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). The demand for food grade vitamin B3 will be significant in the market. North America will have a significant market share. View Report Snapshot Here

Effervescent Tablet Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.12% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 4.55 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.1 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key consumer countries US, Germany, Switzerland, China, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ALPEX PHARMA SA, Amerilab Technologies Inc, Bayer AG, Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd., Bristol Myers Squibb Co., CHIESI Farmaceutici SpA, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Herbalife International of America Inc, HERMES PHARMA GmbH, Natur Produkt Zdrovit Sp Z O O, Nestle SA, Novartis AG, Perrigo Co. Plc, Pfizer Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, S. G. Biopharm Pvt. Ltd, SCITECH , Swisse Wellness Pty Ltd., Vitabiotics Ltd., and Vovantis Laboratories Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

