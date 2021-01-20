Efficacy and Safety of Ruxolitinib and Steroids for Treating Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma (RRMM). Results from the I-RUX Study Published in ASH2020

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ONCOtherapeutics and Dr. James Berenson published promising new data demonstrating that ruxolitinib (RUX), an oral JAK1/2 inhibitor, with only steroids is well tolerated and shows promising efficacy for treating heavily previously treated MM patients.

Recently published results from a Phase 1 trial for 28 heavily previously treated MM patients administered RUX, LEN and methylprednisolone (MP) demonstrated that the therapy was well tolerated and RUX overcame refractoriness to LEN and steroids (Berenson et al., Clin Cancer Res. 2020). The clinical and overall response rates were 46% and 28%, respectively, and all 12 responding patients were refractory to LEN.

To further evaluate whether RUX and steroids without LEN demonstrate clinical activity and its tolerability in the same patient population, an ongoing Phase I trial was expanded to also include a cohort of patients treated with only this two-drug combination (NCT03110822). RUX (15mg BID) was given orally twice a day continuously and oral methylprednisolone (MP; 40 mg) every other day.

Of the 17 evaluable patients treated with RUX and steroids so far, the CBR and ORR were 53% (n=8) and 33% (n=5), respectively. The median duration of response was 4 months (range, 1-12) and median progression free survival was 5 months (range, 1-14). The combination was well tolerated with no unanticipated adverse effects.

As noted by lead investigator Dr. James R. Berenson, "Multiple myeloma patients continue to need new treatment options, especially for those who have become refractory to previously effective treatment options. Besides having a direct MM killing effect, ruxolitinib's ability to resensitize lenalidomide is a major advantage that allows clinicians to recycle drugs and recapture disease control, while maintaining the convenience of an all-oral regimen. This is an entirely new treatment approach for MM patients."

With these promising results, ONCOtherapeutics has expanded the current study to further investigate the potential of this novel two-drug combination for treating MM including those with poor kidney function.

About ONCOtherapeutics

ONCOtherapeutics is a West Hollywood-based oncology-specific Contract Research Organization (CRO) specializing in the oversight and management of clinical trials for cancer. With expertise in phase I-IV clinical trials and pharmacokinetic studies, ONCOtherapeutics offers a wide array of services that are custom tailored to meet the needs of pharmaceutical and biotech partners. Nationally recognized research oncologists and Key Opinion Leaders in oncology work in parallel with our senior level clinical research teams. ONCOtherapeutics has an excellent track record of short start-up times and adherence to enrollment and completion timelines. For more information, visit www.oncotherapeutics.com.

