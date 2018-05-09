Efficiency in Meetings Can Save Company Time and Money, Says Brandon Frere

PETALUMA, Calif., May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Meetings are often seen as a necessary burden in office workplaces, but some companies may overschedule. Between regular meetings and ad hoc meetings, employees may not have enough time to work on priorities and issues discussed in the essential meetings. In fact, it has been estimated that companies waste $37 billion per year on unnecessary meetings. Brandon Frere, CEO and entrepreneur, believes that meetings can guide work toward meeting deadlines. However, companies should learn when to call a conference and when to forgo the formality.

"Meetings can encourage teamwork and collaboration, but if they take up too much time, production might actually suffer," said Frere. "I encourage my employees and managers to innovate and be creative about how to address issues, but instead of constant meetings, I encourage an open-door policy."

Executive-level managers can spend a lot of time in meetings because they are responsible for making important decisions, so taking the time to talk out the implications can benefit the company. Such decisions can be discussed with lower-level managers and employees in regular meetings, but some companies decide to forgo those meetings and simply update assignments.

Other regular meetings, such as team meetings and one-on-one meetings, can feel essential to foster teamwork and keep everyone updated on various tasks. When certain tasks overlap, they may both benefit from regular updates. However, meetings deemed necessary should not go unchecked. Even necessary meetings can be derailed and waste time. Meetings should have detailed agendas and set time frames so participants can stay on track and focus on discussions with actionable resolutions.

"Having too many meetings can be bad for a company, but having a few meetings that are not productive can be just as bad," said Brandon Frere. "It's important to find the balance in your company, and that balance might change over time as employees join or leave the team. But it's worthwhile to be mindful of the meetings happening and how they affect productivity."

SOURCE Frere Enterprises

