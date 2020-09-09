Efficient Advisors Announces Merger with Evidence Based Advisors

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Efficient Advisors ("EA") is pleased to announce its merger with Evidence Based Advisors ("EBA"). The combined firm has $1.6 billion in assets under management, offers investment management and its full-service back office to more than 200 advisors with well over 5,000 clients (and over 10,000 client accounts).

"This merger was a very easy decision since we both know each other very well – in fact, the relationship of key individuals predates the founding of either firm. Both firms are rooted in the same solid foundation of academic investment philosophies and have focused on standing behind financial advisors and creating long-term value for their firms and, of course, their clients," said Zack Shepard, the Chief Revenue Officer of the combined firm.

The company will leverage the best of its combined resources to create a home for advisors and their clients with an array of business-building solutions including:

Full-Service Back Office: A hyper focus on 'being of service, always' will be the hallmark of the combined entity which will allow advisors to maintain focus on the needs of their existing and prospective clients.

A hyper focus on 'being of service, always' will be the hallmark of the combined entity which will allow advisors to maintain focus on the needs of their existing and prospective clients. Robust Technology Systems : Advisors can better their business through technology with fully integrated and customizable solutions from leading industry providers focused on harvesting data into actionable information designed to meet the desires of advisors and their clients efficiently and effectively.

: Advisors can better their business through technology with fully integrated and customizable solutions from leading industry providers focused on harvesting data into actionable information designed to meet the desires of advisors and their clients efficiently and effectively. Evidence-Based Portfolio Management: An investment platform born out of Nobel Prize winning academics and dedicated to the fiduciary standard which puts the client's needs first and foremost and offering competitive pricing to assist advisors to take their business to the next level.

An investment platform born out of Nobel Prize winning academics and dedicated to the fiduciary standard which puts the client's needs first and foremost and offering competitive pricing to assist advisors to take their business to the next level. Marketing and Business Development: A turnkey, advisor branded marketing and communication platform focused on automating client engagement and allowing for growth with unlimited potential

"One of the challenges for advisors who are looking to partner with asset management firms is that they are often asked to sacrifice their most valuable asset in the marketplace, their brand," said Lawain McNeil, Chief Strategy Officer. "The reality is that the advisor's brand is earned each and every day in the trenches with the client—the one's taking the calls when the market is volatile or when a major life event is happening. Our team understands what advisors desire in order to service their clients and is dedicated to living up to the imprimatur of each advisor, each and every day by standing behind the advisor to enhance their brand and their practice."

As part of this merger, EBA senior leadership will join the EA management team. Steven Miller, Chief Executive Officer, Sabrina Williams, Chief Operating Officer, and Vice President, Alex Rodriguez will continue to serve in those roles at the combined firm.

About Efficient Advisors

Efficient Advisors ("EA") was founded in 2009 to support advisors seeking to offer their clients the prudence of passive, structured investing based on academic discipline. Rather than claiming to possess market-beating expertise, EA focuses on deploying cost-efficient, globally-diversified asset allocation to form the basis for long-term investment success. As a Registered Investment Advisor, EA delivers prudent investment solutions by partnering with over 100 financial advisors nationwide. EA advisors share investment philosophy and have a commitment to high-touch client service allowing EA to support investors across the country and to manage over $1 billion in assets. To learn more, visit www.efficientadvisors.com or call 888-320-6250.

About Evidence Based Advisors

Founded in 2018, Evidence Based Advisors, LLC ["EBA"] is a Cincinnati-based investment advisory firm that brings a unique investment platform based on Nobel Prize winning academics, with a focus on a high level of service competitive pricing. The platform is designed for financial advisors to help take their client portfolios to the next level. These solutions aid financial professionals implement an evidence-based investment strategy, and in turn, help many investors achieve financial peace of mind nationwide.

