Efficient Advisors reaches over $2 billion in assets under management

PHILADELPHIA, Pa., Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Efficient Advisors ("EA") has now reached a milestone of over $2 billion in assets under management as of December 1, 2020. This is largely a result of streamlining the operation process, hiring new talent, and executing innovative solutions to better serve clients thanks to their recent merger. EA has experienced tremendous growth despite 2020's challenges. As of September 2020, they officially merged with Evidence Based Advisors ("EBA") to bolster their back-office service offerings and expand their portfolio offerings.

"It's really tremendous and a testament to the advisors who work with us," said Zack Shepard, EA's Chief Revenue Officer. "While many firms regressed and even shuttered their doors during this tumultuous year, involving a global pandemic and a contentious election, advisors with EA and EBA stood strong. They utilized innovative ways to keep their clients disciplined so that their portfolios could grow, and at the same time, adapted their businesses to be able to help new clients invest with evidence, despite the chaotic year."

"We never expected accretive growth," said Steve Miller, EA's Chief Executive Officer. "What we have seen since the merger speaks to the quality of the investment platform, the impact assembling a powerhouse service team can have, and the immediate capture of synergies created by two great firms. You layer this underneath the extraordinary advisors EA and EBA partner with and there are no surprises here."

The organization also welcomed new talent who joined the operations department in September. Welcoming new professionals has maintained their focus on strengthening services for advisors and in turn improving how advisors serve their existing and prospective clients.

The goal for 2021 is to continue to foster lasting relationships with financial advisors and their clients by remaining service-centered and growing as an industry leader. They anticipate this milestone to be a catalyst for more success to come.

Efficient Advisors ("EA") was founded in 2009 to support advisors seeking to offer their clients the prudence of passive, structured investing based on academic discipline. Rather than claiming to possess market-beating expertise, EA focuses on deploying cost-efficient, globally diversified asset allocation to form the basis for long-term investment success. As a Registered Investment Advisor, EA delivers prudent investment solutions by partnering with over 100 financial advisors nationwide. EA advisors share investment philosophy and have a commitment to high-touch client service allowing EA to support investors across the country and to manage over $2 billion in assets. To learn more, visit www.efficientadvisors.com or call 888-320-6250.

