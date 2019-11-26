Efficient and Compact - Epic Latest Release Takes the Struggle Out of Portable Power!

SYDNEY, Australia, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 4WD Supacentre offers some of the best value portable campsite power setups in the country, and with the latest edition of 12v solar charging, camping power setups have never been easier or more portable!

The product development team at Adventure Kings are proud to announce the latest release in a vast range of outdoor camping equipment, an updated edition of the reliable and popular Adventure Kings 200W Solar Blanket, which serves to widen the range of comprehensive solar panels available from the industry leading online camping retailer.

Due to the extensive demand and broad application of the companies 12v solar panels it was seen as imperative to continue updating the design and refining features to offer campers and travelers the most space efficient and powerful remote area power sources on the Australian market.

The updated design includes an improved mono-crystalline panel layout and superior performance boasting a huge output from a compact and extremely portable solar power setup. Not only does the Adventure Kings 200W Solar Blanket include a protective bag, but it also includes a versatile PWM regulator and 4.4m of heavy-duty lead with Anderson plugs at either end.

To assist campers with positioning their solar panel the Adventure Kings 200W Solar Blanket also offers 10 loops to secure the panel to nearly any camping setup.

For more information about the entire range of solar panels or 12v systems call the experienced team at 4WD Supacentre on 1800 88 39 64 or visit the website https://www.4wdsupacentre.com.au/products/solar.html

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE 4WD Supacentre

Related Links

https://www.4wdsupacentre.com.au

