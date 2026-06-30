Efficient Computer Launches Efficient Labs, An Interactive Tool Suite for Engineers

The AI-enabled, browser-based tool ecosystem for the Electron E1 general-purpose processor drops into engineers' existing workflows to streamline embedded development

PITTSBURGH, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Efficient Computer, the company building the world's most energy-efficient general-purpose processors, today launched Efficient Labs, a collection of interactive, browser-based tools for engineers working with the Electron E1 general-purpose processor. Efficient Labs is built to get useful tools into customers' hands quickly, learn from how they are used, and improve them fast.

"Developers build inside the toolchains they already know, and the best way to help them is to meet them there, with tools that remove friction instead of adding it," said Brandon Lucia, CEO and Co-Founder of Efficient Computer. "Efficient Labs allows us to put genuinely useful tools in their hands quickly, learn from how they use them, and make them better. We are eager to see what developers build as the path from an idea to working code keeps getting shorter."

For engineers, the tools target the everyday friction of embedded development. Instead of cross-referencing PDFs and datasheets, an engineer can open a board in the browser, click on a component, and see what they need. Each tool is meant to be simple, clear, and easy to use.

The first tools on Efficient Labs include:

The Board Viewer , an interactive view of the Electron E1 Evaluation Kit (EVK) board. Its Wire-it-up feature lets an engineer pick a peripheral to connect and returns the exact pins to use, the switch settings, and copy-paste C code.

, an interactive view of the Electron E1 Evaluation Kit (EVK) board. Its Wire-it-up feature lets an engineer pick a peripheral to connect and returns the exact pins to use, the switch settings, and copy-paste C code. The Pin Mapper , which makes assigning pins a drag-and-drop exercise and flags conflicts the moment they occur.

, which makes assigning pins a drag-and-drop exercise and flags conflicts the moment they occur. The EVK Getting Started Guide , which walks an engineer through the process, from unboxing the board to running a first program.

, which walks an engineer through the process, from unboxing the board to running a first program. The Energy Profiler , which graphs power across every rail in real time and reports the energy cost of named regions of code, in millijoules.

, which graphs power across every rail in real time and reports the energy cost of named regions of code, in millijoules. The Lifetime Modeler, a battery-life modeling tool that charts a device's predicted energy use on Efficient's processors.

Today, ideas traditionally constrained by a lack of developer resources can now be executed instantaneously with AI, giving non-engineers the ability to build and ship products, features, and tools. Efficient Labs reflects the utility of AI development, providing engineers with an enhanced ecosystem to evaluate and experiment with the Electron E1.

"For most of my career, getting an idea built meant writing requirements, earning buy-in, and getting it prioritized against everything else the company needed," said Adam Kaufman, Director of Marketing at Efficient Computer. "AI collapsed the distance between having an idea and shipping something a customer can use. Efficient products are efficient, and now we bring that same efficiency to how we use our resources and our engineers' time."

Availability

Efficient Labs is available now at labs.efficient.computer and is free to use in any modern browser. Feedback and requests can be sent to [email protected].

About Efficient Computer

Efficient Computer builds the world's most energy-efficient general-purpose processor, combining ultra-efficient hardware with intuitive, developer-friendly software. Our technology scales from beyond-the-edge devices to datacenter systems, enabling industries to solve computing's energy challenge. For more information, visit https://efficient.computer.

SOURCE Efficient Computer