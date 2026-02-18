Efficient Computer Raises $60 Million to Advance Energy-Efficient General-Purpose Processors for AI

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Efficient Computer, the company building the world's most energy-efficient general-purpose processors, today announced a $60 million Series A funding round led by Triatomic Capital with participation from Eclipse, Union Square Ventures, Overlap Holdings, Box Group, RTX Ventures, Toyota Ventures, Overmatch Ventures, and others. The round brings the total amount raised to $76 million. The new capital will be used to accelerate Efficient Computer's product roadmap and expand its engineering and developer teams, bringing its ultra-efficient architecture to a wide range of use cases.

Energy is the primary constraint on all modern computing hardware. As AI and advanced software move out of the cloud and into the physical world, existing processor architectures struggle to deliver intelligence within power, thermal, battery lifetime, and form-factor limits. Fixed-function accelerators entering the market lack the flexibility required to keep pace with rapidly evolving workloads, and the next iteration of inefficient CPUs or GPUs does nothing to address the energy demands of the world's most important applications of intelligence and computing.

Efficient Computer is addressing this challenge with the Electron E1, the world's most energy-efficient general-purpose processor, built on Efficient Computer's Fabric architecture. The Efficient Fabric architecture is a spatial dataflow architecture designed from the ground up to minimize energy use while executing real, general-purpose programs — including critically important AI, signal processing, and controls workloads — efficiently on a single programmable platform. By eliminating unnecessary data movement and architectural overheads intrinsic to CPU and GPU architectures, the Efficient Fabric architecture delivers dramatic gains in performance per watt The Fabric achieves hardware-accelerator-like efficiency and performance, without sacrificing programmability, like many recent over-specialized hardware products that do not support the full breadth of computation needed for critical applications such as physical AI.

"The industry has responded to rising energy costs by layering many fixed-function accelerators into a typical SoC," said Brandon Lucia, CEO and co-founder of Efficient Computer. "The specialized hardware approach works to support a narrow slice of today's workloads, but it breaks down as software, models, and applications continue to change. Efficient was built around a different idea: that the most durable path forward is a truly general-purpose architecture that can evolve with software over time, while providing market-leading energy efficiency for a range of critical intelligence use cases."

This funding round will enable Efficient Computer to advance its vertically integrated hardware and software platform into embedded high-performance applications and further develop its Efficient Fabric architecture IP across edge, infrastructure, and emerging AI-driven markets.

"As we continue to see AI embedded across the physical world, Efficient's processors enable intelligence in applications that were previously inaccessible," said Peter Zhou, general partner at Triatomic Capital. "We see Efficient's architecture as the missing link in AI's last-mile distribution problem. We are proud to support the team as they tackle AI's energy problem from the edge to the data center."

"Efficient is taking a fundamentally new approach to compute architecture, delivering dramatically greater efficiency and significantly lower power consumption than traditional general-purpose compute," said Greg Reichow, partner at Eclipse. "As energy becomes the defining constraint for everything from edge devices to data centers, Efficient's breakthrough enables far more compute within the same energy footprint. We're excited to support the team as they translate this clean-sheet innovation into real products that can reshape the future of computing."

"Efficient Computer truly lives up to its name in more ways than one. The company has built a unique, energy-efficient computing architecture and has also done it in a highly capital-efficient manner," said Justin Stevens, founder and CEO at Overlap Holdings. "To reach this stage of development and commercialization with so little expenditure to date sets them up for unparalleled growth and success going forward."

"We are excited to partner with Efficient Computer as they build a new class of highly energy-efficient chips. The team's technical depth and market insight position them to enable new applications that have long been constrained by power," said Rebecca Kaden, general partner at Union Square Ventures. "The proliferation of sensors and the emergence of an intelligent physical world represent one of the most exciting opportunities in front of us, and Efficient Computer is well positioned to help power what is possible."

"Efficient's Electron E1 processor fundamentally changes what's possible at the edge," said Alex Hawkinson, founder and CEO of BrightAI. "Efficient has delivered a true leap in energy-efficient computation, and integrating E1 into BrightAI's Stateful platform allows us to unlock a new sphere of physical AI, bringing real-time observability to the world's most critical infrastructure."

About Efficient Computer

Efficient Computer is building the world's most energy-efficient general-purpose processor by combining ultra-efficient hardware with intuitive, developer-friendly software. This approach delivers extreme efficiency across a wide range of applications — from physical AI in infrastructure and automation, to space and defense, to consumer and industrial wearables. Efficient's Fabric architecture scales seamlessly from tiny, "beyond the edge" devices to the edge, and all the way to the data center, enabling widespread adoption across industries and positioning Efficient as the solution to computing's energy challenge. For more information about the company, please visit https://efficient.computer .

