Efficient Computer Launches Electron E1 Evaluation Kit to Accelerate Energy-Efficient Computing

New ready-to-use platform enables developers to build the next generation of intelligent devices and applications unconstrained by power

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Efficient Computer, the company building the world's most energy-efficient general-purpose processors, today announced the availability of the Electron E1 Evaluation Kit (EVK)—offered directly to early access developers as well as in the cloud—a complete, ready-to-use platform for creating, testing, and optimizing software for the Electron E1 processor. The new EVK enables developers to design and bring up the next generation of applications providing up to 100× greater energy efficiency than current conventional low-power legacy processors.

"Developers who participate in our Early Access Silicon Program can use our hardware and software to develop a wide variety of applications that are infeasible today due to the limitations of existing processors: inefficient use of energy, the lack of general-purpose applicability, and an inability to build systems that meet the needs of the next generation of intelligence applications," said Brandon Lucia, CEO. "We are eager to see what users will unlock now that they are unencumbered by the limitations of these legacy processors."

Electron E1 EVK Benefits

The Electron E1 processor is built on Efficient's Fabric architecture—an innovative spatial dataflow design that executes general-purpose code and eliminates the costly overheads of traditional processors, all while ensuring the familiar software experience developers expect. Built to demonstrate energy-efficient performance for important use cases, the E1 processor on the E1 EVK enables rapid software bring-up, power characterization, and system integration, paired with a software platform that is familiar to use and drops into existing toolchains. Designed with Efficient's focus on energy efficiency in mind, the EVK allows developers to isolate the specific parts of the board they need so they can accurately model energy usage.

With built-in instrumentation and Arduino-compatible headers, developers can quickly test their applications, transfer existing code onto Efficient's hardware, and prepare for volume production. The Electron E1 EVK also gives developers broad access to explore the E1 processor's potential for diverse applications such as energy-efficient edge AI and ML inference, signal processing, data analytics, sensor fusion, radar, AR, and more.

In addition, developers will have access to the E1 Cloud EVK, an easy and convenient alternative to having the actual hardware in hand. This allows them to perform all the tasks they would normally handle with physical hardware, but within Efficient Computer's hosted environment. Access to this platform will open in January 2026.

The Electron E1 EVK includes an Electron E1 Evaluation Board, pre-loaded demo firmware, quick-start documentation, and SDK access.

Key Features of the Electron E1 EVK:

Equipped with the Electron E1 processor, providing best-in-class efficiency for general-purpose computing

Pre-programmed demo showcasing low-power operation and serial interfaces

Plug-and-play setup via USB—just power on to start measuring energy and performance

Integrated current sensors measure total system and chip-level power

Real-time energy data streamed over USB in CSV format for easy profiling

Switches and jumpers to isolate the E1 for high-accuracy energy measurement

72 GPIO pins exposed for general-purpose use

Compatible with Arduino UNO and MKR-footprint shields via onboard level shifters

Built-in switches for disconnecting subsystems and maximizing system energy

USB-based programmer supports fast flashing and debugging

Multiple power input options: USB, battery, external supply, or Arduino VIN

Low-voltage operation (1.8–5.5V) ideal for energy-constrained environments

For more technical details about Efficient Computer's hardware and software, visit docs.efficient.computer.

Availability: Developers who are interested in the Electron E1 EVK will need to first join the Efficient Early Access Silicon Partnership Program. Please reach out to [email protected] . Developers who are interested in access to the Cloud EVK can visit Efficient's website and sign up.

Visit Us: Efficient Computer will be at the 2026 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 6–9, where attendees can learn more about the Electron E1 EVK from Efficient Computer team members as well as see interactive demos like gesture detection on the E1 EVK running a LiteRT model. Please visit us at The Venetian, Hall A, Booth 51432.

About Efficient Computer

Efficient Computer is building the world's most energy-efficient general-purpose processor by combining ultra-efficient hardware with intuitive, developer-friendly software. This approach delivers extreme efficiency across a wide range of applications—from physical AI in infrastructure and automation, to space and defense, to consumer and industrial wearables. Efficient's Fabric architecture scales seamlessly from tiny, "beyond the edge" devices to the edge, and all the way to the datacenter, enabling widespread adoption across industries and positioning Efficient as the solution to computing's energy challenge. For more information about the company, please visit https://efficient.computer .

