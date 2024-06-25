e-peas also unveils new development kits with the latest specialist energy harvesting PMICs for sensor nodes at the edge

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- e-peas, the leading supplier of energy harvesting PMICs, today announced that its ultra-efficient power management technology is providing the foundation for numerous demonstrations of energy harvesting in stand-alone sensor applications on show at Sensors Converge (25-26 June, Santa Clara, US).

Efficient e-peas energy harvesting technology powers stand-alone sensor applications on show at Sensors Converge

The e-peas technology for energy harvesting is providing the power for sensor applications displayed at Sensors Converge by partner members of the comprehensive e-peas energy harvesting ecosystem. The ecosystem is a set of energy source makers, energy storage vendors and wireless communications device manufacturers orchestrated by e-peas to provide OEMs with a power supply for completely autonomous systems.

The e-peas PMICs on display at partners' booths provide features and technical characteristics configured to match multiple energy sources, storage devices and output requirements. At Sensors Converge, the PMICs are managing the harvested energy for applications including:

Magnetic sensor

Carbon dioxide sensor

Bluetooth® Low Energy sensor node

Electronic shelf label

Motion detection sensor

e-peas is also bringing its own innovations to its booth #846 at Sensors Converge, showing how PMICs can be integrated into real products and proofs-of-concept.

e-peas' most recently introduced PMIC products (AEM10920 and AEM00920) will be on display, alongside their evaluation kits in two form factors: a credit card-sized unit, and a smaller 15mm x 17mm board. Both provide developers with resources for easy testing and evaluation of the AEM10920 or AEM00920 in proofs-of-concept or prototypes of autonomous sensor edge nodes.

About e-peas

e-peas develops and markets disruptive ultra-low power semiconductor technology. This enables industrial and IoT wireless product designers to substantially extend battery lifespans and eliminate the heavy call-out costs of replacing batteries, without in any way compromising on reliability. Relying on 15 years of research and patented intellectual property, the company's products increase the amount of harvested energy and drastically reduce the energy consumption of all power consuming blocks within wireless sensor nodes. Headquartered in Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, with additional offices in Switzerland and the USA, e-peas offers a portfolio of energy harvesting power management interface ICs, microcontrollers, and sensor solutions.

For more information, please visit e-peas' website at https://e-peas.com.

