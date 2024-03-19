Efficient Signal Distribution Is Hallmark of Pasternack's New Waveguide Power Dividers

2-Way Dividers Split RF Signals for Complex Communication Networks and Radar Systems

IRVINE, Calif., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pasternack, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products, has announced the launch of its waveguide power dividers. Precision-made to address the pressing needs of engineers and technicians in the field, these two-way power dividers are a big advancement in signal distribution technology.

Pasternack's new waveguide power dividers come in sizes from WR-22 to WR-90.

Designed with versatility and adaptability in mind, the new waveguide power dividers are available in various sizes, including WR-90, WR-51, WR-34, WR-28 and WR-22. This comprehensive range ensures compatibility with a wide spectrum of applications, offering engineers the flexibility to tackle diverse challenges.

At the heart of Pasternack's waveguide power dividers is a two-way power splitting configuration, crafted to ensure efficient signal distribution without compromising performance. They deliver consistent and reliable results in splitting signals for amplification, routing signals in complex communication networks and distributing power in radar systems.

Each power divider features a UG-style square cover flange to ease installation and ensure a secure fit in various setups. Constructed from premium-grade materials such as aluminum or brass, these dividers are built to withstand the rigors of demanding environments, offering durability and longevity that engineers can rely on.

"Whether it's optimizing signal distribution, enhancing system performance or simplifying installation, Pasternack's waveguide power dividers represent a cornerstone in the advancement of RF, microwave and millimeter-wave technologies," said Product Line Manager Steven Pong.

Pasternack's new waveguide power dividers are in stock and available for same-day shipping.

About Pasternack:

A leader in RF products since 1972, Pasternack is an ISO 9001:2015-certified manufacturer and supplier offering the industry's largest selection of active and passive RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products available for same-day shipping. Pasternack is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Infinite has a global portfolio of leading in-stock connectivity solution brands. The brands help propel the world's innovators forward by working urgently to provide products, solutions and real-time support for their customers. Backed by Warburg Pincus, Infinite's brands serve customers across a wide range of industries with a broad inventory selection, same-day shipping and 24/7 customer service. Learn more at infiniteelectronics.com.

