Efficiently Service Any Electric Vehicle with New BendPak Mobi-EVS EV & Powertrain Lifting Systems

New and improved models lift more, last longer and are easier to use

DALLAS, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NADA Booth #3989 — BendPak has improved, expanded, and branded its EV battery scissor lift table lineup to make servicing both electric and internal combustion vehicles more efficient than ever. The new Mobi-EVS™ EV battery and powertrain lifting system family includes an upgraded model EV2400SL and new, higher-capacity model EV4000SL debuting this week in booth 3989 at NADA Expo 2023 in Dallas.

The new BendPak Mobi-EVS line of EV battery and powertrain lifting systems makes servicing both electric and internal combustion vehicles more efficient than ever with best-in-class rated load capacity up to 4,000 lbs., the ability to rise more than 6 feet in just 20 seconds, plus unmatched durability and user-friendliness. The Mobi-EVS Model EV4000SL debuts this week in booth 3989 at NADA Expo 2023 in Dallas. Learn more at www.bendpak.com/mobi-evs/.

Mobi-EVS full-rise, battery-powered, mobile scissor lift tables have a patent-pending design that makes them perfectly suited for removing and installing high-voltage battery packs or internal combustion powertrain components. With a press of the button on the pendant controller, the 40-inch by 60-inch lift platform rises more than 6 feet in less than 20 seconds. Multiple recessed anchoring locations accommodate a variety of modular fixtures, adapters, and accessories for maximum versatility.

New Mobi-EVS model EV4000SL delivers best-in-class rated load capacity of 4,000 lbs. – enough to safely support the high-voltage battery packs of most EVs on the road, as well as traditional powertrain components. The EV2400SL retains its 2,400 lbs. capacity.

Both models now feature an integrated slip-plate deck that enables effortless side-to-side shifting up to 1.5 inches along both axis for adjustability and precise parts alignment. Small enhancements that can make big impacts in technician productivity include more ergonomic deck handles and larger tool trays that run the length of the platform on both sides, keeping fasteners and tools within easy reach.

"As OEMs roll out more EVs, we've adapted our EV battery and powertrain lifting system to stay at the forefront of the technology needed to service these cutting-edge vehicles," says Jeff Kritzer, BendPak president and CEO. "Mobi-EVS lift tables can handle high-voltage battery packs from a Tesla Model 3 to a Ford F-150 Lighting all the way up to a GMC Hummer EV1. They protect technicians by eliminating manual lifting, lowering, and positioning of heavy battery packs and making it easy to ergonomically move them around the shop."

BendPak made several design enhancements to Mobi-EVS lifts to maximize utility and durability. The zero-throw tri-casters have been upgraded and the steering handle has been reinforced for longer life along with effortless steering control. The handle can be removed and stowed when not in use to provide more walkaround clearance. A new two-piece cover improves access to the lift motor for easier maintenance.

A quarter inch-thick steel-reinforced deck plate minimizes deflection, maximizes load stability and helps extend the life of the lifts. Impact-resistant Ultra-High Molecular Weight (UHMW) Polyethylene protects the tabletop from wear and tear while providing a low-friction surface to facilitate smooth shifting of components with less effort. Structural steel channels in both upper and lower frame sections provide additional rigidity and resistance to twisting or bending under load. Structural cross-members at every pivot joint in the scissors assemblies minimize leg deflection. The durable, baked-on powder coat finish enable Mobi-EVS scissor lifts to withstand even the harshest conditions.

Mobi-EVS models meet or exceed the standards prescribed by ASME PASE 2019 (Safety Standard for Portable Automotive Service Equipment).

To learn more about the new BendPak Mobi-EVS EV battery and powertrain lifting system, visit bendpak.com/mobi-evs/. See it in action at Gruber Motors on YouTube.

About BendPak

Established in 1965, BendPak Inc. is an American-owned global manufacturer of vehicle service equipment and specialty consumer products sold under the trademarked brands BendPak®, Ranger®, Autostacker®, QuickJack®, Cool Boss®, GrandPrix®, JackPak®, MaxJax®, Dannmar® and Ergochair™.

