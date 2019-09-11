Effortless and Effective Instagram Content Plan With Combin Scheduler

COLOGNE, Germany, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Combin holds a presentation of Combin Scheduler, a new planner for Instagram posts and Stories. Combin Scheduler is an easy-to-use tool for advanced content planning on Instagram. The presentation of the application takes place at DMEXCO 2019 - Digital Marketing Expo and Conference in Cologne Sept. 11-12.

Combin

On Sept. 11 and 12, the Combin team attends DMEXCO 2019 to present its new desktop application - Combin Scheduler. Users and press can learn more about the Scheduler and be the first to test the application in Hall: 07, Plain: 1, Aisle: A, No: 036.

"With Combin Scheduler, all Combin users and just those who constantly create content for Instagram have an easy opportunity to schedule their posts and Stories," says Maxim Bespalov, Senior Developer. "Scheduler aims to save users' time while planning their content and focuses on a friendly user interface."

Features and benefits of Combin Scheduler include:

Easy-to-use interface

Planning of multiple posts with captions and location tags

Multiple Stories scheduling

Ability to add several Instagram accounts

Users will be able to download the application for Windows, Mac OS and Linux starting Sept. 11.

About Combin: Combin is a smart tool for skyrocketing Instagram marketing. The tool assists in getting genuine followers, likes, comments, and finding influencers. More than 50,000 Instagrammers worldwide use Combin and organically grow their accounts.

