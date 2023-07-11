Effortless Garden Maintenance: Keep Your Yard Looking Stunning All Summer with Wave Petunias

WEST CHICAGO, Ill., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A vibrant and well-maintained garden can transform the ambiance of any outdoor living area. Although not everyone has the time or expertise to landscape like the pros, creating a serene space to relax and enjoy the summer months doesn't have to be labor-intensive.

Wave Petunias are easy to maintain and provide beautiful, spreading color to any landscape
Wave Petunias offer a fantastic solution for creating a colorful, dynamic aesthetic without backbreaking work. These versatile plants are durable, easy to manage, and provide an array of vivid blooms throughout the season. Continue reading to learn how to create a low-maintenance summer garden with petunias.

Petunias Make Summer Gardening Easy

Petunias are known for their vigorous growth and natural spreading ability, making them an ideal choice for low-effort gardening. They are available in an array of colors to suit any personality, from bold and vibrant to soft pastels.

Petunias are not only beautiful, but they also thrive in full sun gardens. This makes them an optimal choice for fun and colorful summer designs. Additionally, their self-cleaning blooms do not require deadheading, saving hours of time and effort.

Proper Watering and Fertilization

Compared to other flowers, petunias are undoubtedly low-maintenance. Still, thorough watering at least once a week is helpful for maximum health. These plants prefer moist soil but are susceptible to root rot if overwatered.

After watering planted petunias, allow the top inch of soil to dry before watering again. Applying a slow-release fertilizer at the beginning of the season will provide the nutrients needed to support fresh regrowth and spreading vigor. A supplemental liquid feed added to the watering schedule every two weeks will also boost blooming. When in doubt about the proper amount of fertilizer, consult the directions on the packaging.

Pruning and Shaping

Maintaining the shape and size of petunias is easy and straightforward. If they become too long or grow a bit messy, light pruning is all that's required. Like a mid-season "haircut," simply trim back the branches to encourage bushier growth and promote more blooms. The best time for pruning is early morning or late afternoon to prevent stressing the plants during the hottest part of the day.

Petunias Are the Solution for Low-Maintenance Garden Color

Since 1995, Wave® has been the leader in providing gardeners worldwide with easy, spreading color. These plants make achieving a picturesque outdoor space a breeze with minimal maintenance required. Because they only need the most basic upkeep, petunias are perfect for gardeners of all skill levels. These sun-loving flowers complement the season, adding colorful personality to any sunny space.

CONTACT: Katie Rotella at Ball Horticulture, [email protected]

SOURCE Wave Petunias

