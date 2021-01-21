Effusio™ Launches First-to-Market, Sustainable, Dissolvable Discs That Can Turn Any Drink into a Functional Beverage

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Effusio, a health solutions company leveraging innovative flexographic printing technology to provide easier, environmentally friendly alternatives to traditional health beverages, today launched two new dissolvable beverage discs, Prebiotic + and Sleep +. The new offerings are designed to deliver essential vitamins, minerals and complex nutrients via environmentally conscious discs that are dissolvable in a variety of liquids.

Effusio Prebiotic + and Sleep + deliver essential vitamins, minerals and complex nutrients via environmentally conscious discs that are dissolvable in a variety of liquids.

Effusio is the creator of the world's first dissolvable, nutrient-rich beverage disc, which turns any beverage of choice into a functional beverage, infusing the drink with nutritional support from readily absorbed vitamins, minerals and botanicals.1 Formulated with only the finest, naturally derived ingredients from around the world and free of filler, additives, allergens and plastic packaging, Prebiotic + and Sleep + are developed with sustainability for the health of humanity and our planet at the forefront.

"We're proud of our mission to provide people with solutions that optimize their health without compromising on sustainability," said Effusio Chief Innovation Officer Dr. Stephen Phipps. "The launch of Prebiotic + and Sleep + offers an innovative alternative to meeting your daily supplement needs by complementing your health routine, not complicating it. The result is a minimal-ingredient formula that provides highly absorbable, natural and high-quality ingredients that let our formulas get to work right away to support your health."

By utilizing Thorne's industry-leading ingredient quality and world-class nutritional formulas, Effusio provides a solution that puts health back into health beverages – by offering an alternative to traditional "health" drinks that are typically made with sugar, synthetic sweeteners and excess fillers.

Prebiotic + is a unique blend of ingredients that support digestive health and immune function, packed with a novel bacteriophage prebiotic, and extracts of green tea, pomegranate and blueberry polyphenols. Each pomegranate blueberry-flavored nutrient disc promotes optimal gut health by feeding the gut's good bacteria and gut health barrier.

is a unique blend of ingredients that support digestive health and immune function, packed with a novel bacteriophage prebiotic, and extracts of green tea, pomegranate and blueberry polyphenols. Each pomegranate blueberry-flavored nutrient disc promotes optimal gut health by feeding the gut's good bacteria and gut health barrier. Sleep + is a soothing blend of sleep-supportive nutrients that promote restful sleep without next-day grogginess, addressing each stage of a person's sleep cycle. Each blueberry-flavored, nutrient disc contains three, well-recognized sleep-supportive nutrients: L-theanine, chamomile, and melatonin.

Prebiotic + and Sleep + both deliver on the brand's mission as plastic-free products, which utilize a unique resin composition. Compared to a plastic bottle of competing functional beverages, Effusio discs use 1/3 of the water2 to produce and emit 75% less CO 2 and 53% less greenhouse gases.3

"Effusio discs, which leverage Thorne's industry-leading ingredient quality and world-class nutritional formulas will change the functional beverage industry going forward" said Paul Jacobson, Chief Executive Officer of Thorne, and Co-Founder of Effusio. "Our discs are free of filler, additives, major allergens and plastic packaging and there's nothing like them on the market. We're thrilled to introduce Sleep + and Prebiotic + and look forward to introducing a new generation of products that benefit both the people and the planet."

Effusio Prebiotic + and Sleep + dissolvable beverage discs are available for purchase for $42 and $32 respectively on Effusio.com.

To learn more about Effusio, please visit https://www.effusio.com/.

Contact: Brittany Herrmann, [email protected]

About Effusio™

Effusio is a health solutions company leveraging innovative 2D technology to provide healthier alternatives to traditional beverages. Our mission is to deliver customized health solutions that allow consumers to optimize their health through sustainable practices that keep our planet healthy. In keeping with Effusio's mission to provide health solutions that allow consumers to optimize their health without compromising on sustainable or green manufacturing practices, the product packaging is plastic-free and will eventually be completely compostable.

About Thorne

Thorne is the leader in providing medical practitioners, athletes, and consumers with innovative health solutions of the highest quality and caliber. The only testing and vitamin/supplement brand to be A1 TGA Certified, Thorne exceeds the strictest quality standards. The company's reputation and science-backed approach is the reason Thorne is one of the most trusted brands by both healthcare professionals and people around the world.

1 These claims/statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

2 Per 8oz. serving, compared to a plastic bottle of competitor functional beverage

3 Independent Study by Industry-leading Sustainability Group, July 2020

SOURCE Effusio

Related Links

https://effusio.com/

