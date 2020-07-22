Effusio™ to Use 2D-Printing Technology to Create Portfolio of Nutritional Supplements for Making Health Beverages; First Beverage-Making Product to Launch This Fall in Partnership with Thorne

NEW YORK, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Effusio, a health solutions company leveraging innovative 2D technology to provide healthier alternatives to traditional beverages, announced its plans to launch its first product this fall, which is designed to deliver essential vitamins, minerals, and complex nutrients via environmentally-conscious discs that are dissolvable in a variety of warm and cold liquids. The company will deploy the printing technology and use some of the world's purest ingredients and formulas through its partnership with leading nutritional supplement company, Thorne. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and health standards, Effusio will revolutionize the way the consumers – from young children to seniors – benefit from and consume health beverages.

"Effusio will revolutionize the concept of modern-day health drinks," said Paul Jacobson, Chief Executive Officer of Thorne, and Co-Founder of Effusio. "In a world where consumers are mired by overly processed sports drinks, energy drinks, smart waters, soy beverages, and kombuchas, these dissolvable discs are an environmentally sound, contemporary solution for receiving essential nutrients, without any unnecessary ingredients."

The first Effusio product will be available this fall and additional dissolvable disc products will be added to the portfolio in the coming year. Ultimately, the 2D technology will be deployed to print dissolvable discs that can make carbonated beverages and plant-based alternative milks. All products will undergo rigorous manufacturing protocols, quality checks, and efficacy testing at the Thorne facility, which has one of the largest laboratory and quality assurance / quality control platforms in the industry.

Consistent with Effusio's mission to provide health solutions that allow consumers to optimize their health without compromising on sustainable or green manufacturing practices, the product packaging will be plastic-free by utilizing a unique resin composition to specifically meet these goals. Over time, Effusio will shift to completely home compostable packaging, which can also be processed with organic waste to produce high-quality biomass material. That material can also later be used to create new packaging or returned to the earth as a fertilizer for agricultural production.

"Our product will enable consumers to enjoy a healthier alternative to traditional beverages that is both nutritional but also environmentally friendly. In fact, our innovative approach to packaging and manufacturing practices will create a sustainable product that reduces the need for trucking heavy water, thereby reducing the carbon footprint; decrease the need for and reliance on distributors in the beverage channel; and effectively turn the beverage business into an e-commerce business," said Dr. Stephen Phipps, Chief Innovation Officer of Effusio.

The Effusio dissolvable disc product line will be available for purchase on Effusio.com, Thorne.com, Amazon.com and select retailers starting this fall.

To learn more about Effusio please visit https://www.effusio.com/.

About Effusio™

Effusio is a health solutions company leveraging innovative 2D technology to provide healthier alternatives to traditional beverages. Our mission is to deliver customized health solutions that allow consumers to optimize their health through sustainable practices that keep our planet healthy. In keeping with Effusio's mission to provide health solutions that allow consumers to optimize their health without compromising on sustainable or green manufacturing practices, the product packaging is plastic-free and will eventually be completely compostable. For more information, please visit: https://www.effusio.com/.

About Thorne

Thorne is the leader in providing medical practitioners, athletes, and consumers with innovative health solutions of the highest quality and caliber. The only testing and vitamin/supplement brand to be A1 TGA Certified, Thorne exceeds the strictest quality standards. The company's reputation and science-backed approach is the reason Thorne is one of the most trusted brands by both healthcare professionals and people around the world. For more information visit https://www.thorne.com .

SOURCE Effusio

Related Links

https://www.effusio.com

