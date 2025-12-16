ACCRA, Ghana and SINGAPORE, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Embed Financial Group Holdings (EFGH) and Minerva Data Limited, a Hiedberg Holdings company with operations focused on digital infrastructure development in Ghana, have signed a Master Services Agreement (MSA) to jointly explore, structure and develop data centres and digital infrastructure projects across Ghana and other mutually agreed markets.

EFGH and Minerva Sign Strategic MSA to Develop Next-Generation Data Centres in Ghana

The agreement establishes a disciplined framework for collaboration, detailing how both organisations will evaluate project sites, review existing feasibility studies, coordinate regulatory submissions and undertake Statements of Work (SOWs) for specific initiatives. The MSA also introduces robust confidentiality, data-sovereignty and intellectual-property protections reflecting the critical nature of digital infrastructure in Ghana's expanding technology landscape.

Under the collaboration, Minerva will lead land sourcing, local due diligence, feasibility assessments and engagement with Ghanaian authorities. EFGH will contribute expertise in digital infrastructure design, systems architecture and coordination with international partners. A Joint Steering Committee will provide shared governance, equal decision rights and clear escalation pathways to ensure structured progress and transparency at every stage. The framework is designed to help both parties work with clarity and consistency as they assess opportunities across multiple jurisdictions.

The MSA outlines comprehensive compliance expectations, including adherence to Ghana's Data Protection Act, Singapore's Personal Data Protection Act and the EU's General Data Protection Regulation. It also reinforces the need for regulatory alignment in any future project, with each SOW specifying its own scope, deliverables, timelines and commercial terms. These safeguards ensure that any subsequent activity proceeds only after both sides have agreed to a clearly defined plan.

Minerva Statement

Miriam MacCarthy, Chief Executive Officer of Minerva Data Limited, said:

"Minerva is excited to partner with EFGH to help strengthen Ghana's growing data center ecosystem. This collaboration enables us to play an active role in supporting Ghana's emergence as West Africa's leading hub for digital services."

EFGH Statement

Dennis Ng, Executive Chairman of EFGH, said:

"Ghana deserves digital infrastructure built on strong governance, resilience and long-term planning. Minerva brings deep local insight and trusted relationships, while EFGH contributes the technology, architecture and operational frameworks needed to support the country's evolving digital landscape. This MSA sets a disciplined foundation for how both parties will work together with clarity, accountability and shared purpose."

The MSA also enables the Parties to extend this collaboration into other markets where Minerva operates, subject to future SOWs and local regulatory requirements.

About Minerva

Minerva Data Limited is a Ghana-based digital infrastructure company with capabilities in land sourcing, feasibility assessments and regulatory coordination for data-centre development. The company works closely with government agencies, local partners and private-sector stakeholders to support Ghana's digital transformation.

About EFGH

Embed Financial Group Holdings is a Singapore-headquartered digital infrastructure and financial technology group focused on building trusted platforms across emerging markets. EFGH partners with governments, regulators and private-sector organisations to deliver resilient, secure and scalable digital systems and services.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2845290/Minerva_EFGH.jpg