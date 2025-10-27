EFI Logistics Welcomes Industry Veteran Maria Moore as Licensed Customs Broker

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EFI Logistics is pleased to announce the addition of Maria Moore to its team as VP of Import and Licensed Customs Broker, bringing more than 30 years of experience in international trade, customs brokerage, and regulatory compliance.

A seasoned leader in U.S. import and export operations, Moore's expertise spans a wide range of regulatory frameworks, including the Harmonized Tariff Schedule (HTS), Export Administration Regulations (EAR), Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS), and Partner Government Agency (PGA) requirements. She is also deeply knowledgeable in Federal Maritime Commission (FMC) regulations governing Ocean Transportation Intermediaries (OTIs), encompassing both Ocean Freight Forwarders and Non-Vessel-Operating Common Carriers (NVOCCs).

Moore's comprehensive understanding of the Code of Federal Regulations (CFR)—covering Titles 7, 15, 19, 21, 22, 46, and 49—enables her to navigate the complex landscape of trade compliance with precision. In addition to her Customs Broker license, she holds certification as a Certified Zone Specialist (CZS) and has received specialized training in hazardous materials handling for air, ocean, and ground transportation.

At EFI Logistics, Moore will focus on ensuring operational compliance, developing and maintaining the company's Customs Brokerage Responsible Supervision and Control Plan, and supporting clients with strategic guidance through complex regulatory environments. Her leadership will help strengthen EFI Logistics' commitment to delivering reliable, compliant, and efficient import solutions while helping clients minimize risk and streamline operations.

"Maria's depth of experience and regulatory expertise will be invaluable as EFI Logistics continues to expand our service offerings and uphold the highest standards of compliance," said Peter Wong, Managing Director of EFI Logistics. "Her leadership will enhance our ability to help clients navigate an increasingly complex trade environment with confidence."

