EFI Transacts & Delivers Over 6.5 Million Energy-Efficient Products in Support of Utility Savings Programs

In addition to distribution, Willingham mentioned that utilities are able to transition more of their budget to instant rebates for their customers, which empowers savings goals. Willingham explained, "EFI is able to assist utilities by eliminating Software-As-A-Service (SaaS) fees to clients, which allows them to dedicate their budget to their customers." He continued, "2019 was a success, but we can expect to exceed these goals in 2020 with the addition of new innovative energy-efficiency products and additional marketing and automation tactics."

About EFI

Energy Federation, Inc. (EFI), the industry leader in delivering energy efficiency solutions, is changing the way people save energy and how utilities engage with their customers. EFI leads the market of utility-branded instant rebate programs for utilities like Duke Energy, National Grid, Eversource, SoCalGas and Xcel Energy. EFI's innovative incentive and product all-in-one solutions help utilities meet their customer's needs - at the speed of life. To learn more about how EFI can help, visit www.efi.org.

