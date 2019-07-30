EFI Wins 4 Awards for Utility Ecommerce Marketplaces

Mass Save is a collaborative of Massachusetts' natural gas and electric utilities and energy efficiency service providers, including Berkshire Gas, Blackstone Gas Company, Cape Light Compact, Columbia Gas of Massachusetts, Eversource, Liberty Utilities, National Grid and Unitil. Congratulations to all for such a successful year. Checkout the benefits to having a fully customizable utility marketplace at https://www.efi.org/services/utility-marketplace/

Why User Experience?

The Mass Save Online Marketplace won this award through Communicator Awards for exceptional progress of the customer satisfaction interface.

Customers are offered a simplistic and mobile friendly registration process, while still confirming eligibility to receive instant rebates from the utility.

EFI ensures each customer is offered a unique pricing option depending on their eligibility through the user-group functionality.

Whether customers are browsing the site or looking to buy, they experience a mega menu with images and videos to assist with locating what they need for their home.

For further guidance, customers have access to a buyer's guide, allowing them to confirm the benefits of the product.

Why Visual Appeal & Website Redesign?

Out with the old, in with the new. EFI provided the judges with a "before and after" view of the Mass Save Online Store. Although EFI's original marketplace functioned well and incorporated relevant appeal of today's digital heavy audience, the online store needed to reflect the utility's program, evolve branding and user experience. EFI took on the challenge to improve the marketplace and exceeded expectations. According to the Communicator's committee and Hermes Creative, EFI succeeded in this mission and have awarded us all for the hard and innovative work.

Why Environmental Awareness?

Last, but certainly not least, EFI was awarded for environmental awareness through Communicator Awards which fits seamlessly with the mission of the organization. Since 1982, EFI has been helping people and organizations purchase quality conservation products at affordable prices. In 2018 alone, EFI empowered customers to save 600 million kWh and reduced carbon emissions by 307 million pounds. During environmental awareness days such as Earth day and Energy Efficiency Day, EFI takes action to make high quality conservation products more affordable by partnering with vendors like Nest, ecobee and Philips to pitch in an extra discount. The average customer might pay $249 for a smart thermostat, but a Mass Save customer saves more than 60%!



EFI's Success Is Everyone's Success

EFI's success is driven by the mission of the organization. Every accomplishment that is or is not acknowledged is for a cause. EFI is highly appreciative of the recognition, but will continue to reach new heights with or without awards. 2019 has just begun and it's already proven itself to be a better year than the last. Thank you to all the utility sponsors for partnering with EFI and empowering millions of customers to make a difference inside and outside the home.

About EFI

Energy Federation, Inc. (EFI), the industry leader in delivering energy efficiency solutions, is changing the way people save energy and how utilities engage with their customers. EFI leads the market of utility-branded instant rebate programs for utilities like Duke Energy, National Grid, SoCalGas and Xcel Energy. EFI's innovative incentive and product all-in-one solutions help utilities meet their customer's needs - at the speed of life. To learn more about how EFI can help, visit www.efi.org.

Hermes Creative and Communicator Awards

Communicator Awards is the "leading international creative awards program honoring creative excellence for communication professionals. Founded over two decades ago, the Communicator Awards is an annual competition honoring the best in advertising, corporate communications, public relations and identity work for print, video interactive and audio."

Hermes Creative is "an international Competition for Creative Professionals involved in the concept, writing and design of traditional materials, marketing and communication programs and emerging technologies"

