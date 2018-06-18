EFIC: Fresh Ideas in Pain Research

The number of patients suffering from pain is immense. In a recent 'European Pain Management' publication (Oxford University Press, 2018), Christopher Eccleston, Bart Morlion and Christopher Wells shared that of approximately 740 million people in the 37 member states of the European Pain Federation EFIC®, approximately 150 million people suffer from chronic pain. This number is equivalent to the populations of both France and Germany combined. The data clearly highlights that pain research is more important than ever. Through the support of the E-G-G Award, young scientists are encouraged to further develop and implement their research ideas.

Since 2004, the European Pain Federation EFIC®, in partnership with Grünenthal, has fostered many projects in the field of pain research: 60 young scientists from 13 countries have been supported by € 1.4 million in grants for their research projects. "Good scientists have a choice. We want them to choose a career in pain research," said Christopher Eccleston, the new Chair of the Research Committee of the European Pain Federation EFIC® . As a result, the European Pain Federation EFIC® and Grünenthal have created value to patients with pain through investing in young scientists. Eccleston continued: "Our goal is to create a culture of success from which patients with pain from around Europe will ultimately benefit."

"Chronic pain is an enormous burden and limits the quality of life for many people," said Imane Wild, Head of Global Medical Affairs Grünenthal. "Treating pain is a complex approach. Effective treatment is often the result of a multimodal treatment that involves drugs but also other approaches such as physiotherapy or even psychotherapy. Accordingly, research in the field of pain should be carried out in a very broad way. Creative research approaches are of utmost importance," Imane Wild continued. With the establishment of the EFIC-Grünenthal Grant in 2004, the EFIC and Grünenthal joined forces to provide support for innovative research ideas put forward by young scientists who are making an important contribution to pain research.

Scientists are eligible to apply by 31 December, 2018 if they have obtained a PhD, MD or equivalent postgraduate degree and are not older than 40 years.

Please visit http://www.e-g-g.info for further information on how to apply and about the grant conditions in general.

About the European Pain Federation EFIC®

Headquartered in Diegem/Brussels, the European Pain Federation EFIC® is a multidisciplinary professional organization in the field of pain research and medicine, consisting of the 37 chapters of the International Association for the Study of Pain (IASP®), the IASP® approved official National Pain Societies in each country. Established in 1993, the European Pain Federation EFIC® constituent chapters represent Pain Societies from 37 European countries and more than 20,000 physicians, basic researchers, nurses, physiotherapists, psychologists and other healthcare professionals across Europe, who are involved in pain management and pain research. For more information, please visit http://www.europeanpainfederation.eu.

About Grünenthal

Grünenthal is an entrepreneurial, science-based pharmaceutical company specializing in pain, gout and inflammation. Our ambition is to deliver four to five new products to patients with diseases with high unmet medical need by 2022 and become a € 2 bn company. We are a fully integrated research & development company with a long track record of bringing innovative pain treatments and state-of-the-art technologies to patients. By sustainably investing in our R&D above the industrial average, we are strongly committed to innovation.

Grünenthal is an independent, family-owned company headquartered in Aachen, Germany. We are present in 32 countries with affiliates in Europe, Latin America and the US. Our products are sold in more than 100 countries and approx. 5,200 employees work for Grünenthal worldwide. In 2017, Grünenthal achieved revenues of approx. € 1.3 bn.

More information: http://www.grunenthal.com

