Eficode appoints Staffan Strand as CEO to lead AI transformation of software development lifecycle

Eficode has appointed Staffan Strand as CEO to accelerate its mission to lead the AI transformation of software development (SDLC).

HELSINKI, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eficode, Europe's leading AI and services company for the software development lifecycle, today announced the appointment of Staffan Strand as its new Chief Executive Officer. Strand brings more than two decades of senior leadership experience in IT consulting, managed services, and digital transformation, most recently serving as President and Chairman at Nexer Group. He assumes the role on May 19, with a focus on accelerating the company's AI transformation mission.

"Staffan brings exactly the combination of operational rigor and strategic vision that Eficode needs for the next chapter of expansion," said Sebastian Inger, Chairman of Eficode. "His track record of driving growth and building high-performing teams across international markets made him the standout candidate. We are confident he will accelerate the company's growth trajectory and deepen the value we deliver to our customers and partners."

Prior to joining Eficode, Strand served as President and Chairman at Nexer Group, where he held full P&L responsibility for a division spanning resource consulting, team-based delivery, and managed services, overseeing more than 1,000 consultants and 100 managers. Before Nexer, he held senior leadership roles at CGI, where, as Senior Vice President and Business Unit Leader, he ran a 1,200-person organization, and at Alten, where he led the IT and Application Software Consulting business across the Nordics.

Strand holds a Master of Science in Computer Engineering from the University of Minnesota. He brings the competitive mindset from top-level sports, having competed for Sweden in high jump at two Olympic Games and winning the European Indoor Championship in 2002.

"Eficode has built something genuinely differentiated," said Staffan Strand. "The combination of deep DevOps consulting expertise, a rapidly growing AI services capability, and strong partnerships with Atlassian, Microsoft GitHub, Gitlab, and Nvidia puts the company in a unique position in the market where many clients are currently challenging their old ways of developing software. I am looking forward to working with the team to scale what is already working, accelerate pipeline generation, and build on the strong platform that has been created."

"Eficode's 20 years of expertise in automation and tooling have prepared us to be in the front seat of transforming software development to the AI age—the most profound disruption in a generation. I warmly welcome Staffan to lead us through this unique moment," says Eficode's founder, Risto Virkkala.

Eficode operates across Europe and the USA, serving enterprise customers in regulated sectors such as financial services, defense, and technology manufacturing.

CONTACT:

Media contact

Henri Hämäläinen, Chief Product and Partner Officer, Eficode

[email protected] , +358 50 487 3291

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