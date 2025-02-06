Eficode to solve the disconnect between software development and GenAI with NVIDIA AI Enterprise

A phased approach to integrating AI agents and assistants drives innovation, efficiency, and future-proof software development workflows

HELSINKI, Feb. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eficode, a leader in DevOps solutions and services, is using NVIDIA NIM microservices and NVIDIA NeMo – both part of the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software platform — to bring Generative AI (GenAI) into software development. This collaboration helps enterprises accelerate GenAI adoption across their Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) and provides organizations with the tools and assistance required to build the future of software development.

Software development today is constrained not by coding alone but also by communication silos, process misalignment, and operational inefficiencies—costing organizations time and resources. According to experts in software economics (Boehm, DeMarco, Lister, Jones, Brooks, etc.), 80% of development costs are tied to sociotechnical factors, including workflow coordination and team communication.

Eficode tackles these challenges by deploying AI agents and assistants to optimize workflows, automate repetitive tasks, and improve collaboration. NVIDIA NeMo for AI model development and NVIDIA NIM microservices are an excellent choice for scalable inference, helping enterprises integrate AI seamlessly into their existing DevOps infrastructure.

Eficode's integration of these technologies delivers a structured, three-phase approach to integrating AI into software development and introduces AI-powered tools that streamline software development:

GenAI foundation: Eficode assesses the infrastructure and workflows, providing organizations with a strategic roadmap for AI adoption. NVIDIA NIM microservices enable flexible deployment across on-premises, multi-cloud, and hybrid environments. Hands-on training workshops help ensure teams are ready to implement AI-powered solutions.



GenAI capability: Eficode develops and deploys custom AI agents and assistants using NVIDIA NeMo to address key workflows: Portfolio Agents that align requirements and specifications across teams, Quality Assurance and Test Automation Agents that automate test generation to improve software quality, and Refactoring Agents that modernize and optimize legacy code. Pilot programs validate AI solutions in real-world environments, enabling organizations to scale incrementally.



GenAI acceleration and support: The NVIDIA AI Enterprise platform ensures continuous optimization and lifecycle management of AI agents. NVIDIA NeMo and NIM and Eficode's DevOps AI safety net enable iteratively scalable solutions like automated validator oracles to enhance decision-making and task execution in every phase of the service and product development.

"Our collaboration empowers organizations to realize the full potential of generative AI," said Ilari Nurmi, CEO of Eficode. "With the NVIDIA AI Enterprise platform, we provide a clear, phased approach to AI adoption — helping enterprises move from experimentation to full-scale integration, faster time-to-market, and greater innovation."

Eficode's solutions allow software development, quality assurance, and portfolio management experts to focus on the business value they are creating. NVIDIA's AI platform helps organizations adapt to evolving demands, integrate new AI models, and optimize resources efficiently. With Eficode's expertise in managing AI solutions across DevOps platforms, enterprises gain long-term flexibility, cost efficiency, and high performance.

Media contacts

Lauri Palokangas, Chief Marketing Officer, Eficode. [email protected], +358 50 486 4918

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eficode-oy/r/eficode-to-solve-the-disconnect-between-software-development-and-genai-with-nvidia-ai-enterprise,c4101182

The following files are available for download: