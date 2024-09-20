EFIF Study Showcases Ethanol Industry's Central Role in Decarbonizing the Transportation Sector

"Low-carbon liquid fuels will be essential for decarbonizing transportation, and ethanol has been the leader in the move to affordable low-carbon fuels," said Ernest J. Moniz, the 13th Secretary of Energy. "Through this research, we identified a portfolio of relatively low-cost solutions that can take ethanol close to a net zero fuel by 2035. In addition to being the most effective, scalable, and affordable low-carbon fuel today for vehicles, decarbonized ethanol also has the potential to help provide Sustainable Aviation Fuel. This market can help sustain the ethanol supply chain as a major driver of the rural economy."

The research found nine currently available and affordable measures, which together could lower the carbon intensity (CI) score of renewable vehicle fuels to near-net-zero by 2035 and to net-zero or negative emissions by 2050. Effective measures included:

Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS) of the fermentation process;

Low carbon energy use at biorefineries including using combined heat and power generation with biomass and using carbon-free electricity;

Climate smart agriculture practices, including planting cover crops, no-till farming, using enhanced efficiency fertilizers, and fertilizer management practices

To accelerate adoption of these practices, the report outlines policy recommendations such as a call for timely guidance on the 45Z clean fuels production tax credit slated to take effect in 2025 under the Inflation Reduction Act.

The research also looks at the potential of lower-carbon ethanol to help reduce emissions for on-road fuels as well as to close the "emissions gap" in hard-to-abate sectors like aviation.

The research, sponsored by Growth Energy, included months of research by EFIF staff to analyze the carbon intensity reduction potential, feasibility, and cost-effectiveness of a total of 21 different measures taking place on farms and at biorefineries across the U.S. All of the nine initiatives ultimately recommended are currently in use at select facilities and farms.

"EFIF's recommendations are as practical as they are robust, reflecting innovations our members and their farm partners are already embracing," said Emily Skor, CEO of Growth Energy, the largest ethanol trade association in the country. "We are proud of our industry's progress to date and look forward to seeing biofuels continue to deliver on ambitious carbon reduction goals."

The full study will be released in conjunction with the Clinton Global Initiative Annual Summit during Climate Week NYC.

