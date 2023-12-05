EFISHient Protein Unveils First Prototype of Tilapia Fish Fillet Suitable for Sustainable Commercial Production

This achievement represents a significant step forward in the company's ability to produce a diverse range of sustainable white fish species



TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EFISHient Protein, a pioneering B2B food-tech company leading the cultured white fish industry, has achieved a breakthrough by successfully developing its first prototype of a sustainable layered Tilapia fillet.

EFISHient Protein First Prototype. Credit: Roee Shpernik

This development represents a significant leap forward in the company's capability to produce a diverse range of sustainable white fish species. The success of the initial prototype, resembling the texture and structure of a tilapia fish fillet, marks a notable stride in expediting the large-scale production of various sustainable white fish species.

EFISHient Protein's breakthrough underscores its commitment to accelerate the production of sustainable white fish meat, aiming to address global challenges such as food security, clean water scarcity, greenhouse gas emissions, and marine life ecosystem preservation.

Shir Israeli, Product Manager at EFISHient Protein, emphasizes the achievement, stating, "The significance of this accomplishment lies in our ability to synergize existing technologies in the market with our expertise in alternative fish protein. This synergy allows us to achieve extensive production of our innovative fish meat, effectively addressing one of the most critical challenges in the cultivated meat industry."

Dana Levin, CEO at EFISHient Protein, added, "We are thrilled to mark another significant step toward establishing EFISHient Protein as a global leader in the cultivated fish industry. We are driven by a vision to make alternative protein sources widely accessible, particularly as we address the pressing needs of the future. This achievement has the potential to be a game-changer in an industry where the question of affordability is paramount. It allows us to offer our products at competitive market prices, comparable to conventionally sourced white fish, which often come from environmentally harmful sources plagued by health and sustainability issues. As a B2B company, we are excited by the prospect of collaborating with third parties to achieve wide global distribution.

Uniting Science and Practice for Efficiency

One of EFISHient Protein's key strengths lies in its unique collaboration with Volcani Institute. Dr. Kobi Biran, the company's CTO representing the Volcanic Institute, brings his world-renowned expertise in fish science to the partnership.

About EFISHient Protein:

EFISHient Protein is a B2B Israeli food-tech company, developing cultivated fish and is dedicated to accelerating sustainable white fish meat production through scalable and affordable manufacturing solutions.

Established in 2020 at the Agricultural Research Organization (ARO) of the Volcani Institute, EFISHient Protein leverages Dr. Kobi Biran's expertise in white fish science combined with commercial food and alternative protein industry know-how from BioMeat Foodtech (TASE: BIMT).

