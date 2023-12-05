EFISHient Protein Unveils First Prototype of Tilapia Fish Fillet Suitable for Sustainable Commercial Production

News provided by

EFISHient Protein

05 Dec, 2023, 08:30 ET

This achievement represents a significant step forward in the company's ability to produce a diverse range of sustainable white fish species

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EFISHient Protein, a pioneering B2B food-tech company leading the cultured white fish industry, has achieved a breakthrough by successfully developing its first prototype of a sustainable layered Tilapia fillet.

Continue Reading
EFISHient Protein First Prototype. Credit: Roee Shpernik
EFISHient Protein First Prototype. Credit: Roee Shpernik

This development represents a significant leap forward in the company's capability to produce a diverse range of sustainable white fish species. The success of the initial prototype, resembling the texture and structure of a tilapia fish fillet, marks a notable stride in expediting the large-scale production of various sustainable white fish species.

EFISHient Protein's breakthrough underscores its commitment to accelerate the production of sustainable white fish meat, aiming to address global challenges such as food security, clean water scarcity, greenhouse gas emissions, and marine life ecosystem preservation.

Shir Israeli, Product Manager at EFISHient Protein, emphasizes the achievement, stating, "The significance of this accomplishment lies in our ability to synergize existing technologies in the market with our expertise in alternative fish protein. This synergy allows us to achieve extensive production of our innovative fish meat, effectively addressing one of the most critical challenges in the cultivated meat industry."

Dana Levin, CEO at EFISHient Protein, added, "We are thrilled to mark another significant step toward establishing EFISHient Protein as a global leader in the cultivated fish industry. We are driven by a vision to make alternative protein sources widely accessible, particularly as we address the pressing needs of the future. This achievement has the potential to be a game-changer in an industry where the question of affordability is paramount. It allows us to offer our products at competitive market prices, comparable to conventionally sourced white fish, which often come from environmentally harmful sources plagued by health and sustainability issues. As a B2B company, we are excited by the prospect of collaborating with third parties to achieve wide global distribution.

Uniting Science and Practice for Efficiency

One of EFISHient Protein's key strengths lies in its unique collaboration with Volcani Institute. Dr. Kobi Biran, the company's CTO representing the Volcanic Institute, brings his world-renowned expertise in fish science to the partnership.

About EFISHient Protein:

EFISHient Protein is a B2B Israeli food-tech company, developing cultivated fish and is dedicated to accelerating sustainable white fish meat production through scalable and affordable manufacturing solutions.

Established in 2020 at the Agricultural Research Organization (ARO) of the Volcani Institute, EFISHient Protein leverages Dr. Kobi Biran's expertise in white fish science combined with commercial food and alternative protein industry know-how from BioMeat Foodtech (TASE: BIMT).

For additional information, please visit us at:

Website: www.efishient.co.il

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/e-fishient-protein/

Contact:
Rotem Alon
[email protected] 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2292359/EFISHient_Protein.jpg

SOURCE EFISHient Protein

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.