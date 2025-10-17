EFJohnson to Showcase Integrated Public Safety Solutions at IACP 2025

IRVING, Texas, Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EF Johnson Technologies, Inc., a JVCKENWOOD company (EFJohnson), will showcase its latest innovations in mission-critical communications at the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) Annual Conference and Exposition, October 19–21, 2025, in Denver, Colorado. Attendees are invited to visit Booth #301 to explore the company's full suite of integrated public safety solutions designed to keep communities and first responders connected in the moments that demand absolute reliability.

Comprehensive Communications Solutions for Every Mission

EFJohnson continues to lead the way in interoperable communications by delivering advanced solutions that connect radio, broadband, and video technologies into a seamless ecosystem built for today's public safety demands. This year's exhibit highlights how EFJohnson's ATLAS® P25 Systems, Viking® radios, and Viking Broadband Voice integration work together to empower agencies of all sizes with reliable, flexible, and future-ready networks.

Featured Solutions at Booth #301

Broadband Solutions powered by ESChat

EFJohnson will demonstrate Viking Broadband Voice on the Viking 8000 Series, offering first responders expanded interoperability between LMR and broadband networks. This innovative capability allows seamless push-to-talk connectivity across devices and networks—bridging the gap between field operations and command centers.





ATLAS® P25 Systems

The ATLAS decentralized architecture continues to set the standard for resilient, scalable, and cost-efficient radio systems. Attendees will experience live demonstrations of ATLAS Network Management tools and StarGate® Dispatch, EFJohnson's powerful command and control solution for streamlined communication and situational awareness.





Viking® P25 Radios – 8000 Series

The Viking 8000 Series multi-band, multi-protocol radios deliver seamless interoperability integration, bridging P25, DMR, and NXDN systems to ensure critical communication across agencies and networks. Built for mission-critical operations, Viking P25 radios give first responders the flexibility and confidence they can trust in every mission.





Enhanced Vehicular Repeaters and Tactical Repeater Solutions

Designed for challenging environments, EFJohnson's vehicular and tactical repeater solutions extend portable radio coverage in the field, ensuring reliable communications even in remote or obstructed areas.

Delivering Interoperable, Mission-Critical Solutions

"EFJohnson is committed to providing end-to-end solutions that help public safety agencies connect, communicate, and collaborate more effectively," said Duane Anderson, President and CEO at EFJohnson. "At IACP 2025, we're showcasing how our interoperable systems, including broadband integration, resilient network solutions, and P25 technologies, empower agencies to make faster, more informed decisions without interruption or uncertainty."

Experience the Future of Public Safety Communications

EFJohnson invites all IACP attendees to Booth #301 to explore live demonstrations, connect with product experts, and learn how EFJohnson is empowering the next generation of interoperable communications.

About EF Johnson Technologies, Inc.

EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. (EFJohnson) is an independent subsidiary of JVCKENWOOD Corporation. Based in Irving, Texas, EFJohnson focuses on innovating, developing, and marketing the highest quality secure communications solutions to organizations whose mission is to protect and save lives. The Company's customers include first responders in public safety and public service, the federal government, and industrial organizations. The Company's products are marketed under the KENWOOD brand. For more information, visit www.efjohnson.com .

About JVCKENWOOD Corporation

JVCKENWOOD is a global manufacturer specializing in Automotive and Professional System Solutions. It was reborn as one company in October 2011 through the merger of Victor Company of Japan, Limited (JVC) and Kenwood Corporation (Kenwood) three years after management integration. JVCKENWOOD operates four business segments, Car Electronics, Professional Systems, Optical & Audio, and Entertainment Software with image, sound, and radio technologies, as well as infotainment and visual software. JVCKENWOOD creates excitement and peace of mind while aiming to achieve profitable growth and become a business group that is widely trusted by society. For more information, visit https://www.jvckenwood.com/en.html .

