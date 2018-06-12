eFlex Systems Partners with Light Guide Systems to Add Augmented Reality Capabilities to JEM Work Instruction Software

George Jewell, VP at eFlex shared, "Many of our manufacturing software modules have focused on lean manufacturing utilizing technology. While our JEM module provides detailed task and model-based work instructions, we understand the additional benefits that augmented reality brings. From this, eFlex and Light Guide Systems have partnered to add this to the eFlex Assembly framework."

Paul Ryznar, founder, CEO and president of OPS Solutions, maker of Light Guide Systems noted, "Today's technologies are having a dramatic impact on traditional manufacturing processes. By utilizing powerful AR technology in new ways, we are able to place the right information in the right place at the right time, which has an incredible impact on manufacturing operations, quality, efficiency, training, and inspection. When Light Guide is combined with eFlex Assembly framework, it exponentially accelerates the value for both products."

About Light Guide Systems

Michigan-based OPS Solutions, maker of Light Guide Systems augmented reality software for assembly and manufacturing, is a leader in the next wave of manufacturing technology. Light Guide Systems reduces errors and radically improves manufacturing and assembly processes by projecting a digital operating canvas directly onto virtually any work surface, providing audio and visual prompts, guidance, pacing, and direction.

About eFlex Systems

eFlex Systems (www.eflexsystems.com) is a recognized industry leader in the design and implementation of advanced technology and world-class digital solutions for the manufacturing and information technology markets. Serving a global customer base, the company's reputation as a world class manufacturing software company and manufacturing consulting firm attracts new customers while preserving relationships with existing clients. Follow on Twitter @eFlexSystems.

