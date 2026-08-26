EFM Global Delivers Full-Scale Logistics Operation for 2026 Rocket League World Championship

– Six days of competition. Twenty teams. One million dollars on the line. The logistics operation behind it all –

LONDON, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EFM Global (EFM), an ICAT company, operating as part of a global leader in specialized logistics, is delivering the complete freight and production logistics operation for the 2026 Rocket League World Championship, taking place September 15-20 at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. The assignment advances EFM's multi-year partnership with BLAST, the global competitive entertainment company, and marks the first World Championship deployment under that agreement.

The Rocket League World Championship is the pinnacle of competitive Rocket League. Twenty of the world's best teams compete across six days for a share of a $1,200,000 prize pool, with $300,000 going to the winner. Sixteen teams earned automatic qualification through the 2026 season point standings; four more join through the last chance qualifier. The event broadcasts globally across platforms that, in 2026, saw the Rocket League Championship Series (RLCS) reach a record 624,316 peak concurrent viewers during the Boston Major. This was the first RLCS broadcast to surpass 600,000 simultaneous viewers and was followed by over 530K concurrent viewers totaling 5.7 million hours tuning in for the Paris Major in May. BLAST arena events drew more than 170,000 live attendees in 2025, and the World Championship in Fort Worth represents the series' biggest single event of the year.

"World Championships operate on a different level of complexity," said Marcel Meyer, Global VP Events, EFM, an ICAT Company. "Rocket League brings together teams from across Europe, North America, Asia and beyond, each with their own equipment, logistics windows and customs requirements. At the same time, the production itself has to arrive sequenced, be installed precisely and be ready to run live with no adjustment period. That is the brief we operate on."

To stage the championship, EFM is coordinating multi-origin international freight into Dickies Arena, managing inbound air freight, international road transport and last-mile delivery to site. The cargo operation carries BLAST's full production payload: complete set and staging, overhead lighting rigs, high-density LED screen architecture, competition-grade computer and server infrastructure, broadcast systems supporting simultaneous territory feeds, RFID tracking systems, analyst and commentator positions, and content-creator studio environments. Each shipment is sequenced to land in build order, timed to a load-in window that leaves no buffer for delays.

The event also requires 18+ tonnes of air freight per event across the BLAST touring calendar, carnet management across multiple jurisdictions, and warehousing coordination ahead of build. EFM manages the full chain from point of origin through to on-site placement.

"EFM, now part of ICAT Logistics, is the gold standard in event logistics, and this World Championship deployment is exactly the kind of operation we built this partnership around," said James Brown, Commercial Director, BLAST. "Fort Worth is one of the marquee moments on the competitive calendar. Having a logistics partner who can move a full arena production across borders on a broadcast-grade timeline is what makes that possible."

Under the multi-year agreement, EFM serves as BLAST's primary global logistics partner across more than 20 events annually, managing air freight, sea freight, international road transport and site-to-site transitions for a touring calendar spanning Rotterdam, Boston, Fort Worth, Hong Kong, Paris and additional markets.

EFM delivers this operation in its first venture as a part of ICAT Logistics, the U.S.-based specialist in high-value, time-critical freight, which acquired the company earlier this year. The move expands ICAT's live events services and folds EFM's extensive sport and esports catalog, and the specialist expertise behind it, into the ICAT network.

"This type of event is why we were so excited about EFM joining the ICAT brand," said Jake Blount, EVP of Sales, ICAT Logistics. "A full arena production, orchestrating movement of gear from multiple continents, landing on schedule in Fort Worth with zero room for failure. The stakes are high and our clients count on us to execute handling their time-critical freight every day, no excuses. Our partnership with BLAST shows the market what the ICAT network can do not just in the esports world, but in the global live events arena."

For more on EFM, an ICAT Company and its specialist logistics services, visit efm.global.

About EFM Global

Founded 25 years ago, EFM Global is a specialist freight forwarding company dedicated to live events, exhibitions, sports and entertainment logistics. With offices and agency partners across Europe, the Middle East, North America and Australia, EFM delivers complex logistics projects worldwide with precision and care. The company's expertise ranges from international freight forwarding, customs clearance and site management to sustainable logistics solutions, serving clients such as major museums, touring exhibitions, global sporting events and government institutions.

About ICAT Logistics

ICAT is the world's leading specialized logistics company, delivering customized solutions and deep vertical expertise to industries where failure is not an option. With 65 offices and operating capabilities in 190 countries, ICAT serves customers across Live Events, Luxury, Technology, Defense & Aerospace, Life Sciences, and Financial Institutions—sectors defined by uncompromising performance standards. ICAT's proprietary, AI-powered technology platform provides end-to-end visibility and predictive intelligence, enabling precise execution for the most demanding operations.

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SOURCE ICAT Logistics, Inc.