ICAT Logistics Launches New Brand Identity, Marking Its Next Chapter of Global Growth

DALLAS, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ICAT Logistics announced today the launch of its new brand identity, signaling the next chapter in the company's evolution. The new brand unifies ICAT's vertical divisions under a single platform designed to support complex, high-stakes operations.

ICAT has scaled its team, developed proprietary technology, and built out strategic operating infrastructure to become a global leader in mission-critical, specialized logistics. With a network of 60 strategically located offices, the company is committed to serving customers in verticals, where sector expertise enables superior service.

Specialized Vertical Divisions

ICAT provides disciplined execution and differentiated logistics solutions across a focused set of industry verticals:

Live Events facilitating the biggest shows in music, sports, film, theatre, and corporate events

facilitating the biggest shows in music, sports, film, theatre, and corporate events Luxury supporting store rollouts and refreshes, events, art installations, and special projects for the world's most iconic fashion and luxury brands

supporting store rollouts and refreshes, events, art installations, and special projects for the world's most iconic fashion and luxury brands Technology transporting high-value technology equipment to data centers, semiconductor fabs, and technology campuses across North America and Europe

transporting high-value technology equipment to data centers, semiconductor fabs, and technology campuses across North America and Europe Defense & Aerospace delivering mission-critical cargo to leading aerospace companies, defense contractors, and government agencies

delivering mission-critical cargo to leading aerospace companies, defense contractors, and government agencies Financial Institutions securely transporting high-value assets for leading financial institutions

As the company has grown, customers across all verticals benefit from the leadership, technology, and operational disciplines of the unified platform, while retaining the advantages of sector specialization.

"We are at the start of an exciting new chapter for ICAT. Our new brand reflects how our business operates every day: focused, disciplined, and engineered for results," says Brad Stogner, ICAT CEO. "We are grateful for the customers who trust us to deliver every day and for the talented team at ICAT dedicated to their success."

About ICAT

ICAT is the world's leading specialized logistics company, delivering customized solutions and deep vertical expertise to industries where failure is not an option. With 60 offices and operating capabilities in 190 countries, ICAT serves customers across Live Events, Luxury, Technology, Defense & Aerospace, and Financial Institutions—sectors defined by uncompromising performance standards. ICAT's proprietary, AI-powered technology platform provides end-to-end visibility and predictive intelligence, enabling precise execution for the most demanding operations. The Company's new brand identity reflects its evolution into a leading global logistics platform.

ICAT is backed by New Atlas Capital following its acquisition of the Company in 2024.

