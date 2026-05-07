ICAT Logistics Appoints Youssef Annali as Chief Financial Officer

Transportation and logistics finance leader joins as ICAT accelerates its next phase of growth

DALLAS, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ICAT Logistics announces the appointment of Youssef Annali as Chief Financial Officer. Annali brings more than two decades of senior finance leadership across global logistics and supply chain businesses, and joins as the company scales its platform, team, and operational capabilities globally.

Youssef Annali - CFO, ICAT Logistics

Annali joins ICAT from OIA Global, a $1.4 billion revenue supply chain management leader, where he served as CFO for four years overseeing Finance, Corporate Development, Strategy, Legal, Compliance, and Real Estate. Prior to OIA, he spent eleven years at CEVA Logistics—one of the world's largest freight and logistics providers—rising to CFO & EVP Finance for North America, where he held financial accountability for a business generating over $4.5 billion in annual revenue and more than 14,000 employees. Earlier in his career, he served in senior finance roles at Abbott, KPMG, and PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Annali has a consistent track record of building finance functions that support strategic growth and has deep experience across financial planning, M&A, treasury, and corporate restructuring. He holds a Post-Master's in Finance and Control from the University of Amsterdam and a Master's in Business Administration from the University of Groningen.

"Youssef has led high-performing finance teams at the highest levels of global logistics. He brings the operational depth and strategic mindset our platform demands as we enter the next phase of growth," said Brad Stogner, CEO of ICAT Logistics.

"ICAT has built something genuinely differentiated—a specialized platform operating in verticals where precision and domain expertise are non-negotiable. The foundation is strong, and the opportunity ahead is significant. I look forward to working with the team to accelerate that momentum," said Youssef Annali, Chief Financial Officer of ICAT Logistics.

About ICAT

ICAT is the world's leading specialized logistics company, delivering customized solutions and deep vertical expertise to industries where failure is not an option. With 65 offices and operating capabilities in 190 countries, ICAT serves customers across Live Events, Luxury, Technology, Defense & Aerospace, Life Sciences, and Financial Institutions—sectors defined by uncompromising performance standards. ICAT's proprietary, AI-powered technology platform provides end-to-end visibility and predictive intelligence, enabling precise execution for the most demanding operations.

ICAT is backed by New Atlas Capital following its acquisition of the Company in 2024.

Contact Information

ICAT Logistics, Inc.

8840 Cypress Waters Blvd, Ste 325,

Coppell, TX, 75019

[email protected]

SOURCE ICAT Logistics, Inc.