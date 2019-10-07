eForms Publishes Official 2019 - Eviction Notices and Laws

MIAMI, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The official 2019 Eviction Notices & Laws have been published by eForms. The following are the notice periods and laws required to be used in all 50 States - https://eforms.com/images/2015/09/Eviction-Notice-Periods-and-Laws.pdf

In 2019, the States of New Mexico, Nebraska, New York, and Utah have changed their laws regarding evictions (forcible entry and detainer).

eForms

A landlord is required to use the notice in accordance with State law.

Media Contact:

Charles Gendron

Phone: 1(844) 5-EFORMS

Email: support@eforms.com

Related Files

Eviction Notice Periods and Laws.pdf

Related Images

usps-posting-notice-to-tenants-door.png

USPS Posting Notice to Tenant's Door

SOURCE eForms