EG America and American Cancer Society Teaming Up Again To Fight Cancer, Fund Research & Services

WESTBOROUGH, Mass., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Cancer Society, a global organization leading the fight for a world without cancer, and the national convenience store retailer, EG America, are teaming up again to raise money for life-saving programs, research, and services that will help patients and families touched by this lethal disease.

From February 24 through March 31, all EG America-operated locations will offer Guests an opportunity to donate $1, $5 or any amount they want to the American Cancer Society. EG America's family of more than 1700 stores includes Certified Oil, Cumberland Farms, Fastrac, Kwik Shop, Loaf 'n Jug, Minit Mart, Quik Stop, Tom Thumb, and Turkey Hill.

COVID-19 has had a severe impact on early detection and treatment of cancers; during the height of the pandemic, an estimated 22-million cancer screenings were cancelled or missed while the number of women receiving breast health screenings dropped by 87%, resulting in later diagnosis and worse outcomes.

The pandemic has also negatively impacted the American Cancer Society's ability to raise funds for its mission.

But with help from partners like EG America, the American Cancer Society can continue to fund crucial cancer research, implement safety measures to provide transportation and lodging programs for cancer patients and build comprehensive strategies to get more people to return to screening.

"Our 2020 partnership with EG America generated more than $250,000 in donations for critical programs and services," said Wayne White, EVP of the American Cancer Society. "This outcome not only shows the value of partnerships, but our steadfast commitment to fighting cancer during these trying times brought on by COVID-19. We are striving for similar success in our 2021 program with this important partner as we continue to fight cancer together."

EG America President George Fournier said last year's success in raising more than a quarter million dollars could not have happened without dedicated Team Members and loyal Guests. And he's counting on the same support and effort this year.

"We all know someone who has had cancer or who is fighting cancer – it affects all of us in some way," said Fournier. "Raising money not only helps fight this insidious disease, but it's our way of supporting those who truly need it. The American Cancer Society has been doing tremendous work for decades; it's a privilege to be its partner."

About EG Group

Founded in 2001 by the Issa family, United Kingdom based EG Group is a leading petrol forecourt retail convenience operator who has established partnerships with many global brands. The business has an established pedigree of delivering a world class fuel, convenience and food-to-go offer.

EG Group entered the US market through the initial acquisition of 763 Kroger C-Stores in April of 2018. EG Group has made a significant commitment to delivering a modern consumer retail offer creating a destination to satisfy multiple consumer missions.

EG Group now operates nearly 5,400 stores, in 9 countries with over 35,000 associates.

The business is regularly recognized for innovation and investment in convenience retail assets, the employees and the systems. Zuber Issa and Mohsin Issa, Founders and co-CEO's, EG Group, were jointly named the 2018 EY Entrepreneur of the Year in the UK.Further information is available at www.eurogarages.com.

About the American Cancer Society

The American Cancer Society is a global grassroots force of 1.5 million volunteers dedicated to saving lives, celebrating lives, and leading the fight for a world without cancer. From breakthrough research, to free lodging near treatment, a 24/7/365 live helpline, free rides to treatment, and convening powerful activists to create awareness and impact, the Society is attacking cancer from every angle. The Society does not endorse any product or service. For more information go to www.cancer.org

