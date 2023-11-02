EG America Raises $520,000 for United Way in September Fundraiser

New funds bring the total raised to more than $1 million since the partnership's inception in 2020 

WESTBOROUGH, Mass., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EG America, a leading convenience, coffee, fuel, and food service retailer, today announced it raised $520,000 in its most recent fundraising campaign for United Way. Throughout the month of September in recognition of Hunger Action Month, guests donated $1, $5 or an amount of their choosing during checkout when they visited any of EG America's more than 1,600 stores nationwide, including Cumberland Farms, Fastrac, Kwik Shop, Certified Oil, Turkey Hill, Loaf 'N Jug, Minit Mart, Quik Stop, Sprint Food Stores, and Tom Thumb.

"Food insecurity is a major crisis in our country and we're committed to doing our part to make sure those impacted are getting the resources and critical services they need," said John Carey, President of EG America. "We're proud to help United Way in their mission."

All in-store guest donations will support United Way and its mission to provide meals to families in need across the country. Of the more than 1,300 United Way locations in the U.S., 98% fund food pantries and food banks and 45% own and operate at least one food insecurity program.

We are incredibly grateful for our continued partnership with EG America and for the generosity of its guests who support our critical work, said Paul Mina, President and CEO of United Way of Tri-County. "Food insecurity is one of the biggest issues facing our country today and the life-changing money raised through these donations will go directly towards funding vital food pantries, banks, and meal delivery programs." 

On October 26, members of EG America leadership presented a check to representatives from United Way in the amount of $520,000 at the company's headquarters in Westborough, Massachusetts.

About EG Group

Founded in 2001 by the Issa family, United Kingdom-based EG Group is a leading convenience retailer which has established partnerships with global brands. The business has an established pedigree of delivering world-class Grocery & Merchandise, Foodservice and Fuel offer.

EG Group currently employs in excess of 50,000 colleagues working in more than 6,300 sites across USA, UK & Ireland, Continental Europe and Australia.

Zuber Issa CBE and Mohsin Issa CBE, founders and co-CEOs, EG Group, were honoured in the Queen's Birthday Honours List 2020 for their contribution to business and charity. They were also jointly named the 2018 EY Entrepreneur of the Year in the UK.

Further information at www.eg.group

About United Way

United Way fights for the health, education, and financial stability of every person in every community. Supported by 2.9 million volunteers, 9.8 million donors worldwide and $4.7 billion raised every year, United Way is the world's largest privately funded nonprofit. We're engaged in nearly 1,800 communities across more than 40 countries and territories worldwide to create sustainable solutions to the challenges facing our communities. United Way partners include global, national, and local businesses, nonprofits, government, civic and faith-based organizations, along with educators, labor leaders, health providers, senior citizens, students and more. For more information about United Way, please visit www.UnitedWay.org. Follow us on Twitter: @UnitedWay and #LiveUnited.

