EG America Raises $657,000 for the American Red Cross

WESTBOROUGH, Mass., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EG America raised $657,000 for the American Red Cross during its nationwide in-store fundraiser in March, in recognition of Red Cross Month.

Throughout the month, guests at EG America's Certified Oil, Cumberland Farms, Fastrac, Kwik Shop, Loaf 'N Jug, Minit Mart, Quik Stop, Sprint Food Stores, Tom Thumb, and Turkey Hill stores were able to donate $1, $5 or an amount of their choosing to the American Red Cross. EG America then matched the amounts raised by the top store in each banner to increase the donation total.

"We are proud to champion the American Red Cross' mission of helping those in need," said John Carey, President and CEO of EG America. "We are equally moved by the overwhelming generosity of our guests who contributed to this worthy cause."

The American Red Cross assists individuals and communities in crisis. Donations enable the organization to respond immediately and deliver lifesaving support to those in need.

"The American Red Cross is grateful to be among the causes that EG America and its customers support," said Bill Andrews, Division Fundraising Vice President. "The funds raised will be used by our volunteers to power our mission and life-saving work."

